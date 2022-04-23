Area roundup: Hall 10-runs Normal West

The Hall Red Devils made short work of Normal West Friday, downing the Wildcats 12-2 in five innings at Kirby Park.
The Red Devils pushed seven runs across in the second inning and capped its scoring with four more in the fourth.
Mac Resetich went 2 for 5 at the top of the lineup with five RBIs. Kyler Lapp (3 RBIs) and Max Bryant also added two hits each.
Dom Galetti went the distance for the win, scattering three hits with no earned runs while striking out five.
SOFTBALL
Princeton 5, Morrison 2: Starting and winning pitcher Hannah Muehlschlegel helped her own cause with two hits, two runs scored and a RBI as the Tigresses won a Three Rivers crossover at Little Siberia Field Friday.
Muehlschlegel held the Fillies to four hits over six innings, walking eight with six strikeouts. Katie Bates finished out the game by striking out two in the seventh inning for the save.
Bates also went 2 for 2 at the plate and drove in two runs. Mckenze Hecht (1 for 2) and Abby Peterson (1 for 3, RBI) also hit safely.
PHS’ tournament games scheduled for Saturday have been moved from Seneca to Fieldcrest.
Note: Bureau Valley’s baseball and softball games Friday with Rockridge were canceled.