Today’s Ticket

A look at the area sports schedule for Friday, April 22
Baseball: La Salle-Peru at Ottawa, St. Bede at Monmouth-Roseville, Princeton at Morrison, Bureau Valley at Rockridge, 4:30 p.m.
Boys track: Princeton at Metamora ABC Meet, 4 p.m.
Coed track: Amboy co-op, Bureau Valley, Hall St. Bede at Rock Falls Invite, 4 p.m.; La Salle-Peru at Plano Field of Dreams, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Princeton at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
Girls track: Hall at Oregon’s Landers-Loomis Invite, 4 p.m.; Princeton at Geneseo, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: La Salle-Peru at Sandwich; Princeton at Morrison; Bureau Valley at Rockridge; Fieldcrest at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.