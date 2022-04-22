April 22, 2022
Shaw Local
Prep Sports

Today’s Ticket

By Kevin Hieronymus
sports news

A look at the area sports schedule for Friday, April 22

Baseball: La Salle-Peru at Ottawa, St. Bede at Monmouth-Roseville, Princeton at Morrison, Bureau Valley at Rockridge, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track: Princeton at Metamora ABC Meet, 4 p.m.

Coed track: Amboy co-op, Bureau Valley, Hall St. Bede at Rock Falls Invite, 4 p.m.; La Salle-Peru at Plano Field of Dreams, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Princeton at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track: Hall at Oregon’s Landers-Loomis Invite, 4 p.m.; Princeton at Geneseo, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: La Salle-Peru at Sandwich; Princeton at Morrison; Bureau Valley at Rockridge; Fieldcrest at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.