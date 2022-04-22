Princeton baseball and softball top Mendota

The Princeton baseball and softball teams did all their damage in one inning to defeat Mendota Thursday on the Princeton ball fields.
BASEBALL
Princeton 5, Mendota 1: The Tigers scored all five of its runs in the top of the seventh inning for its second win in three days over the Trojans at Prather Field. PHS was playing as the visiting team on its home field with Mendota’s scheduled home game moved due to its unplayable fields.
The Tigers’ five runs in the seventh came with only hit while taking advantage of six walks and one Mendota error.
Matt Lucas led the Tigers (4-3, 3-2) with two hits and drove in a run. Jordan Reinhardt had a hit and a RBI and Augie Christiansen doubled.
Kewanee 10, Bureau Valley 7: Some defensive miscues led to the Storm’s demise on the road in TRAC East play Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Princeton 11, Mendota 0 (5 inn.): The Tigresses waited until the fourth inning before breaking open a scoreless battle with an 11-run outburst in the fourth inning in TRAC East play at Little Siberia Field.
PHS cracked 14 hit, topped by Kelsea Klingenberg and Mckenzie Hecht with three hits and a RBI each and two hits apiece by Abby Peterson (RBI) and Taylor Wetsel (2 RBIs). Rilee Sterling and Katie Bates each had one hit and two RBIs.
Bates tossed a one-hit shutout, fanning six with no walks.
Kewanee 7, Bureau Valley 6: The Boiler Girls walked it off with five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a win in TRAC East play Thursday in Kewanee.
The top three hitters in the Storm lineup - Lesleigh Maynard, Tyra Sayler (RBI) and Madison Smith (2 RBIs) each had two hits while Kyra Stoller added one hit with two RBIs.
Smith took the loss, allowing 11 hits, including two Kewanee homers.
Newman 8, Hall 1: The Comets defeated the Red Devils for the second time this week in Spring Valley.