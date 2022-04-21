Today’s baseball, softball games moved from Mendota to Princeton

Today’s varsity baseball and softball games between Princeton and Mendota have been moved to Princeton due to wet grounds in Mendota.
The softball teams will meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Little Siberia Field. They were supposed to have played in Princeton on Monday, but were rained out. That game will be made up Tuesday, April 26 at Mendota.
First pitch for baseball will also be at 4:30 p.m. from Prather Field at PHS. The Trojans will be the home team.
A F/S game will follow.
The Tigers beat the Trojans 2-1 at Prather Field Tuesday with Ryan Brucker driving in the decisive run with a double in the bottom of the sixth inning.