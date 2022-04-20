Track & Field: Princeton girls capture Ferris Invite title

PRINCETON – It may have been a little on the chilly side, but the return of the Ferris Family Invite at Princeton was a welcome sight Tuesday evening.
The Princeton girls won their meet for the first time in 12 years, scoring five first-place finishes with five seconds while scoring 250 points to edge out Rock Falls (241) by nine points.
The Tigers were runners-up on the boys side, following Rock Falls (242.2) with 193.5 points to finish second in the six-team boys field.
PHS junior Teegan Davis, who won three events and was named as the boys Most Outstanding Athlete, was glad to have the Ferris back after a two-year pause for COVID-19.
“It was a good track meet and had a lot of teams here. It was still a little chilly, but I was able to still compete and get the experience and learn and keep getting better,” Davis said.
Foes leads PHS girls with sweep of weights
Good things came in twos for Princeton sophomore Morgan Foes, who swept the weights. She won the shot put (9.87 meters) and discus (32.35m).
Lexi Bohms won the 3,200 meters with a time of 13:39.81, placed second in the 800 (2:46.59) and third in the 300 hurdles (56.5 seconds).
Sophomore Miyah Fox raced to first place in the 100 hurdles (17.48 seconds) and took second in the 100 (13.8 seconds).
PHS senior Jenna Loftus won the 300 hurdles (54.9 seconds).
The Tigresses also placed second in the 4x100 (53.97 seconds), 4x200 (1:56.39) and 4x800 (12:18.85) relays behind Rock Falls and Morgan Richards was second in shot (9.6m)
Hall’s Promise Giacometti tasted success twice, winning the 400 (1:07) as well as the 200 (28.72 seconds)
Also for Hall, which placed third (161) in the five-team girls field, Victoria Ullrich won the pole vault (1.83m), while Molly Dalzot was second in the triple jump (10.2m) and third in the long jump (4.36m)
St. Bede’s Anna Lopez won the triple jump at 10.2m and took second in the long jump (4.59m). St Bede also picked up seconds from Macklin Brady in the discus (27m) and 100 (16.35 seconds), Ali Bosnich in the high jump (1.42m) and 400 (1:07.65) and Macy Zeglis in the 300 hurdles (55.27 seconds).
St. Bede scored 146 points to place fourth.
Mendota (39) placed fifth. Alexis Finley placed fifth in the 800 (3:00.3) and 1,600 (6:59.52.), and ran with Natalie Bodmer, Grace Wasmer and Ella Betz to finish fifth in the 4x400 (5:31.45).
Davis leads Tigers
Davis did his best to keep the Tigers in the hunt, winning the long jump (6.42m) and high jump (1.93m) and joining Drew Harp, Ethan Thompson and Keegan Fogarty for a top time of 44.18 seconds in the 4x100 relay.
“Teegan and those three first places. He had a great night. He did what we always expect him to do,” PHS coach Dan Foes said.
There was a showcase of the two fastest boys in Bureau County, and they each came away with a win.
Fogarty pulled away from St. Bede senior Tyreke Fortney (11.21 seconds) with a winning time of 10.99 seconds in the 100. Fortney (22.4 seconds) flipped places with Fogarty (22.47 seconds) in a close finish in the 200.
“That was the race we’ve been wanting to see all spring. Each one of them got one here tonight. It’s fun to watch. Nice to have that kind of competition in your local area,” Foes said.
The Tigers swept the weights with Harp winning the shot (15.16m) and Bennett Williams winning the discus (40.19m) with Payne Miller placing second in both.
Williams also won the throwers 100 (13.36 seconds).
St. Bede, which placed fourth (150.5) behind Kewanee (186.5), won the 4x800 relay with Miguel Jones, Logan Pineda, Grayson Marincic and Hayden Arkins, running a time of 9:32.86.
Also for St. Bede, seconds went to Steven Shaver in the 400 (53.95 seconds), Duncan Lawler in the high jump (1.78m) and the 4x100 relay (46.55 seconds).
Hall got seconds from Tanner Englehaupt in the 110 hurdles (17.99 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (44.19 seconds), Zack Bosi in the pole vault (11.43m) and Caleb Savitch in the pole vault (3.05m).
Rock Falls took the boys title on the strength of seven firsts and four seconds.
Mendota (37) placed sixth. Kody Chase placed third in the 1,600 (5:31.3).