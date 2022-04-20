Track & Field: Princeton girls capture Ferris Invite title

PRINCETON – It may have been a little on the chilly side, but the return of the Princeton Ferris Family Invitational was a welcome sight Tuesday evening.
The Princeton girls won their meet for the first time in 12 years, scoring five first-place finishes with nine seconds while scoring 250 points to edge out Rock Falls (241) by nine points.
“What a nice victory for our team. It was the first time we’d won here since 2010,” PHS coach Pat Hodge said. “I was very proud of the girls and the efforts that they put in. Everyone was able to contribute to the cause. I’d looked at the meet a couple of times on paper and knew that it would be very close. So it was definitely nice to come through and end up on the right side of close, especially since we were coming off of spring break.”
The Tigers were runners-up on the boys side, following Rock Falls (242.5) with 193.5 points to finish second in the six-team boys field.
PHS junior Teegan Davis, who won three events and was named as the boys Most Outstanding Athlete, was glad to have the Ferris back after a two-year pause for COVID-19.
“It was a good track meet and had a lot of teams here. It was still a little chilly, but I was able to still compete and get the experience and learn and keep getting better,” Davis said.
Foes sweeps weights
Good things came in twos for Princeton sophomore Morgan Foes, who swept the weights. She won the discus (106-1) and shot put (32 4 1/2).
Lexi Bohms won the 3200 meters with a time of 13:39.81, placed second in the 800 (2:46.59) and third in the 300 hurdles (56.5).
Sophomore Miyah Fox raced to first place in the 100 hurdles (17.48) and took second in the 100 (13.8).
PHS senior Jenna Loftus won the 300 hurdles (54.9) and placed second in the high jump (4-6) and 800m (2:47.52).
The Tigresses gained seconds from Morgan Richards in the shot (9.6m) and Scarlett Fulton in the 200m (29.43) as well as the 4x100 (53.97 seconds), 4x200 (1:56.39) and 4x800 (12:18.85) relays behind Rock Falls.
Hall’s Promise Giacometti tasted success twice, winning the 400 (1:07) as well as the 200 (28.72 seconds)
Also for Hall, which placed third (161) in the five-team girls field, Victoria Ullrich won the pole vault (1.83m), while Molly Dalzot was second in the triple jump (10.2m) and third in the long jump (4.36m).
St. Bede’s Anna Lopez won the triple jump at 10.2m and took second in the long jump (4.59m). St Bede also picked up seconds from Macklin Brady in the discus (27m) and 100 (16.35 seconds), Ali Bosnich in the high jump (1.42m) and 400 (1:07.65) and Macy Zeglis in the 300 hurdles (55.27 seconds).
St. Bede scored 146 points to place fourth.
Davis leads Tigers
Davis did his best to keep the Tigers in the hunt, winning the long jump (21-0) and high jump (6-4) and joining Drew Harp, Ethan Thompson and Keegan Fogarty for a top time of 44.18 seconds in the 4x100 relay.
Davis also placed third in the 400m dash (56.95).
“Teegan and those three first places. He had a great night. He did what we always expect him to do,” PHS coach Dan Foes said.
There was a showcase of the two fastest boys in Bureau County, and each came away with a win.
Fogarty pulled away from St. Bede senior Tyreke Fortney (11.21) with a winning time of 10.99 in the 100m. Fortney (22.4) flipped places with Fogarty (22.47) in a close finish in the 200m.
“That was the race we’ve been wanting to see all spring. Each one of them got one here tonight. It’s fun to watch. Nice to have that kind of competition in your local area,” Foes said.
The Tigers swept the weights with Harp winning the shot (49-8) and Bennett Williams winning the discus (131-10) with Payne Miller placing second in both with throws of 48-10 and 127-1.
Williams also won the throwers 100m (13.36).
“We had a good night. Still have some things we have work on,” Coach Foes said. “I’m proud of the boys. I think they did a good job. We ran some good races, we got some really good marks out there, especially our throwers. They won by nearly two feet in both of them.”
St. Bede, which placed fourth (150.5) behind Kewanee (186.5), won the 4x800 relay with Miguel Jones, Logan Pineda, Grayson Marincic and Hayden Arkins, running a time of 9:32.86.
Also for St. Bede, seconds went to Steven Shaver in the 400 (53.95), Duncan Lawler in the high jump (1.78m) and the 4x100 relay (46.55).
Hall got seconds from Tanner Englehaupt in the 110 hurdles (17.99) and the 300 hurdles (44.19), Zack Bosi in the pole vault (11.43m) and Caleb Savitch in the pole vault (3.05m).
Rock Falls took the boys title on the strength of seven firsts and four seconds.