Area roundup: Princeton girls muscle up on Kewanee

The Princeton baseball and softball teams and the Hall baseball team were all winners in Three Rivers East Conference play Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Princeton 9, Kewanee 2: Libby Boyles, Hannah Muehlschlegel and Mckenzie Hecht homered in consecutive innings to power the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.
Boyles hit a three-run shot to give the Tigresses a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth.
Hecht (2 for 3) added a solo shot in the fifth and Muehlschlegel (2 for 4) belted a three-run shot in the sixth to make it 9-2.
Katie Bates tossed a complete game for PHS (7-2, 4-0), allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
BASEBALL
Hall 3, Newman 2: Kyler Lapp went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in two runs Tuesday to lead the Red Devils to victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.
Mac Resetich was 1 for 3 and scored twice for the Red Devils (10-2, 6-1), while Riley Coble scored a run and Ashton Pecher drove in a run.
Max Bryant earned the win as he gave up one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.
Ethan Plym pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out four and walking one.
Princeton 2, Mendota 1: Ryan Brucker doubled in Bennett Sierens in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday to lift the Tigers to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory at Prather Field.
Brucker also earned the save as he pitched a scoreless seventh.
Augie Christiansen was 1 for 3 and scored a run for PHS (3-4, 2-2t), while Ean Compton was the winning pitcher, allowing one unearned run on two hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks in six innings.
Emilio Perez was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Trojans (2-7, 1-4), while Isaiah Nanez took the loss on the mound.