Today’s Ticket

A look at today’s area sports schedule for Tuesday, April 19:
Baseball: Kishwaukee at IVCC (DH), 2 p.m.; Putnam County at Roanoke-Benson, Kewanee at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.; St. Bede at Riverdale (canceled)
Boys tennis: Kaneland at La Salle-Peru; Princeton at East Moline United Township, 4:30 p.m.
Boys track: Putnam County, Fieldcrest, Bureau Valley, Somonauk at La Salle-Peru; Princeton Ferris Family Invite, 4:30 p.m.; Hall, Mendota at St Bede (canceled)
Girls soccer: Hinckley-Big Rock at DePue-Hall, 4:30 p.m., Princeton at Monmouth-Roseville, 5:15 p.m.
Girls track: Putnam County, Fieldcrest, Bureau Valley, Somonauk at La Salle-Peru, 4 p.m., Amboy co-op at Fulton, 4:15 p.m.; Princeton Ferris Family Invite, 4:30 p.m.; Hall, Mendota at St Bede (canceled)
Softball: IVCC at Highland (DH), 3 p.m.; Kewanee at Princeton, Putnam County at Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn, 4:30 p.m.