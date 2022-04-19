Ferris Invite back on track

After a delay for snow and chilly temperatures on Monday, the Ferris Family Invite is back on track for today at Princeton High School.
Princeton will host boys and girls teams from Hall, Kewanee, Mendota, Rock Falls and St. Bede for the renewal of the Ferris Invite after a two-year pause for COVID-19.
The meet starts at 4:30 p.m. at Rathje Track.
In other events today:
• Princeton hosts Kewanee for a makeup softball game at 4:30 p.m.
• Princeton tennis travels to East Moline United Township at 4:30 p.m.
• Princeton girls soccer travels to Monmouth-Roseville at 5:15 p.m.
• Kewanee at Bureau Valley baseball at 4:30 p.m.
As the result of some rescheduled events, St. Bede has canceled its home coed track meet Tuesday along with varsity and F/S baseball games with Riverdale.