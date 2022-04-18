Today’s Ticket

April 18, 2022
By Kevin Hieronymus
A look at the area sports schedule for Monday, April 18:

Baseball: Morris at La Salle-Peru, Hall at Newman, Mendota at Princeton, Kewanee at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Princeton at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track: Amboy co-op at Forreston, 4 p.m., Princeton’s Ferris Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track: Princeton’s Ferris Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Rochelle at La Salle-Peru; Mendota at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: La Salle-Peru at Sycamore, Hall at Newman, Mendota at Princeton, Kewanee at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.