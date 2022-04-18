Today’s cancellations

A blanket of snow over night has forced cancellations and postponements of today’s area sports schedule.
They include:
• The Princeton Ferris Family Invitational Track & Field Meet has been postponed to Tuesday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m.
• The Princeton baseball and softball games vs. Mendota
• The Princeton tennis meet at Ottawa.
• The Kewanee vs. Bureau Valley baseball games, ppd. to Tuesday, April 19, varsity at BV, F/S at Kewanee
• The Kewanee at Bureau Valley softball games, ppd. to Wednesday, April 27 at BV
Due to the rescheduling of the Ferris Invite, St. Bede has canceled its home coed track meet Tuesday.
Also, Tuesday’s St. Bede vs. Riverdale varsity and F/S baseball games have been cancelled due to Riverdale needing to reschedule conference games.