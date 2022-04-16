The Ferris Family Invite returns to Princeton

The Princeton Invitational Track & Field Meet dates back to 1953 for the boys with the girls starting up in 1989.

It ran for 66 consecutive years, including a side trip to Rock Falls in 1997 while the all-weather track at PHS was built until COVID-19 hit in 2020, causing a two-year pause.

Renamed as the Ferris Family Invitational since 1998, named for a generous track beneficiary, the Princeton event returns for the 2022 season.

The PHS boys and girls squad will be joined by former longtime NCIC rivals Hall, Kewanee, Mendota and Rock Falls plus St. Bede.

The meet starts at 4:30 p.m.

The Tigers won the first meet in 1953, beating runner-up Mendota by 54 1/2 points. They have won 27 times over the years, more than any other school, including two ties.

The PHS girls also won their inaugural meet in 1989 and have won 15 times overall, but have not won since 2010.

There have been just two rainouts over the years - 1957 and 1979.

The oldest meet records for both the boys and girls meet dates back to the throwers 100m run - Hall’s Kent Kasik (11.7) in 1969 and Carla Muntz (13.9) in 1997.

Jim Howard’s record in 1970 in the shot put of 56-5 1/2 is the oldest of the traditional events. Kent Purvis of PHS has held the mile (3200m) record since 1971 at 4:25.2.

Two meet record holders went on to make their name in the professional ranks in other sports.

Kailey Klein, best known for her basketball and volleyball talents at Hall, set the PIT discus record in 2006 at 128-9. She became the all-time leading basketball scorer at Cleveland State University and played professionally overseas.

Lindsey Stalzer of Kewanee, who plays professional volleyball, owns PIT records in the long jump in 2001 (17-10 1/2) and 100HH in 2002 (14.9).















