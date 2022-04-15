The Hall, Princeton invites return after two-year pause

Two long standing track and invitationals with rich history return after a two-year pause for COVID-19.

Here’s a look at each with some meet history:

Rollie Morris Invitational

The Rollie Morris Invitational returns to Hall High School on Saturday and it’s a welcome sight. Field events start at 10 a.m. with running events at noon.

The Hustlin’ Hall Red Devils will be joined in the 15-team field by the Amboy co-op, Aurora Christian, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest, Lowpoint-Washburn, Mendota, Newark, Putnam County, Princeton (girls only), Rockridge, Somonauk, St. Bede, Stillman Valley and Streator.

Originated as the Red Devil Relays in 1965, the meet was renamed for the late Hall track coach Rollie Morris in 1998. The track is also named in his memory.

The oldest meet record dates back to 1998, held by state champ DJ Glynn of the hometown Hall trackers in the 100m (10.69). He also shares the meet record in the high jump at 6-6 in 1999.

Nick Hanck, the Hall girls coach, set the triple jump meet record in 2000 at 43-9 for the Red Devils

The oldest girls’ record dates back to 2003 by Princeton’s Rebekah Faber in the 3200m with a time of 11:13.51.

The original Red Devil Relays started before Hall had a track with all running events ran on the football field. The meet got its real start in earnest with the addition of the old cinders track in 1975.

Ferris Family Princeton Invitational

The Princeton Invitational Track & Field Meet dates back to 1953 for the boys with the girls starting up in 1989.

It ran for 66 consecutive years, including a side trip to Rock Falls in 1997 while the all-weather track at PHS was being built, until COVID-19 hit in 2020, causing a two-year pause.

Renamed as the Ferris Family Invitational in 1998, named for a generous track beneficiary, the Princeton event returns for the 2022 season.

The PHS boys and girls squad will be joined by original participants Hall, Mendota and Rock Falls plus St. Bede and Kewanee.

The meet starts at 4:30 p.m.

The Tigers won the first PIT in 1953, beating runner-up Mendota by 54 1/2 points. They have won 27 times over the years, more than any other school, including two ties.

The PHS girls also won their inaugural meet in 1989 and have won 15 times overall, but have not won since 2010.

There have been just two rainouts over the years - 1957 and 1979.

The oldest meet records for both the boys and girls meet dates back to the throwers 100m dash - Hall’s Kent Kasik (11.7) in 1969 and Carla Muntz (13.9) in 1997.

Jim Howard’s record in 1970 in the shot put of 56-5 1/2 is the oldest of the traditional events.

Two meet record holders went on to make their name in the professional ranks in other sports.

Kailey Klein, best known for her basketball and volleyball talents at Hall, set the PIT discus record in 2006 at 128-9. She became the all-time leading basketball scorer at Cleveland State University and played professionally overseas.

Lindsey Stalzer of Kewanee, who plays professional volleyball, owns PIT records in the long jump in 2001 (17-10 1/2) and 100HH in 2002 (14.9).