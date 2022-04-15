Softball notebook: Three Rivers drawing heavy attention in state rankings

There are 14 softball teams in the Three Rivers Conference are ranked. Five of them are ranked among the top 21 teams in Class 2A.
Rockridge (9-0), the defending state champions, are back on top at No. 1 in 2A. Joining the Rockets in the latest 2A ranking are No. 9 Sherrard (5-2), No. 11 Kewanee (8-2), No. 19 St. Bede (8-1) and No. 21 Princeton (6-2).
Princeton just beat Kewanee 4-0 Tuesday, while losing previously to Sherrard.
Around the area, Newark (13-2) is No. 6 in 1A, Seneca (7-1), coached by former Hall coach Brian Holman, is ranked No. 17 in 2A while LaSalle-Peru (7-0) is No. 4, Dixon (6-1) No. 21 and Geneseo (6-5) No. 25 in 3A.
One of Newark’s two losses came at Princeton.
Heavy hitters
The first BCR Softball Leaderboard of the spring is out and there’s one observation that stands out. There’s a lot of hot hitters abound.
There are three area hitters batting .600 or higher, four hitters batting .500 or higher and seven more batting .400 or higher.
The top five hitters are underclassmen, headed by freshmen Lesleigh Maynard (.683) and Kelsea Klingenberg (.652) of Princeton. Other area leaders are sophomores Ella Hermes (.643) and Bella Pinter (.552) of St. Bede and freshman Madison Smith (.585) of Bureau Valley.
Smith also leads the area with 19 RBIs while Bureau Valley senior Tyra Sayler has 16 RBIs with an area-best seven doubles.
In the circle, Hermes has an 0.70 ERA while PHS senior ace Katie Bates carries an 0.98 ERA.
New coach
Anthony Dearing of Kewanee has taken over the head coach of the Annawan-Wethersfield softball coach. He’s been their JV coach the past four years.
Dearing succeeds Jason Burkiewicz, who stepped down to be able to coach his young son’s team.