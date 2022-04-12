Today’s Ticket

A look at the area sports slate for Tuesday, April 12:
Baseball: Carl Sandburg at IVCC (DH), 2 p.m., Newman at St. Bede, Mendota at Hall, Seneca at Putnam County, Princeton at Kewanee, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Princeton at St. Bede, 4 p.m.
Boys track: Amboy co-op at Fulton, 4:15 p.m., Hall, Bureau Valley at Princeton’s Howard-Monier Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Indian Creek at La Salle-Peru, Princeton at Mendota, 4:30 p.m.
Girls track: St. Bede, Putnam County, Amboy co-op at Bureau Valley, 4 p.m.; Kewanee, IVC, Erie-Prophetstown at Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: IVCC at Sauk Valley (DH), 3 p.m., Newman at St. Bede, Mendota at Hall, Seneca at Putnam County, Princeton at Kewanee, Bureau Valley at IVC, 4:30 p.m.