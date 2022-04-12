Monday night roundup: Princeton softball topples Hall; St. Bede sweeps Mendota

The Princeton Tigresses scored 15 runs on 13 hits to defeat rival Hall 15-0 in TRAC East softball play at Little Siberia Field on Monday.
Mckenzie Hecht (2 RBIs) led the Tigresses with three hits while Kelsea Klingenberg (2 RBIs), Rilee Sterling (3 RBIs), Taylor Wetsel (2 RBIs) and Libby Boyles (2 RBIs) each added two hits.
Hannah Muehlschlegel pitched three no-hit innings for the win, striking out two and walking two.
Bureau Valley 12, Annawan-Wethersfield 10: The Titans made things interesting, scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Storm held on for the nonconference victory Monday in Annawan.
Storm pitcher Tyra Sayler led BV at the plate with four and four RBIs. Also for the Storm, Lesleigh Maynard had three hits and Darla Kepner (2 RBIs), Kaleen Carlson (RBI) and Callie Schoff (3 RBIs) added two hits each.
St. Bede 7, Mendota 0: The Bruins shut the Trojans out to pick up a TRAC East Conference victory at home Monday.
BASEBALL
St. Bede 5, Mendota 0: Starter Brendan Pillion and Seth Ferrari combined for a two-hit shutout as the Bruins prevailed at home Monday in TRAC East Conference play. Pillion went five innings for the win, allowing just one hit with four walks and nine strikeouts.
Tyreke Fortney hit a bases-loaded triple to spark a four-run second inning for the Bruins. He finished 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs.
Dan Dugosh had the Bruins’ only other hit.
Bureau Valley 12, Annawan-Wethersfield 7: BV spotted the Titans an early 5-0 lead, but stormed back rallied for a nonconference victory at home Monday.
Carter Salisbury went 4 for 4, including a double and triple, driving in four runs. Sam Wright went 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
Sam Rouse, who followed starter Bryson Smith and Layton Britt to the mound, pitched four innings in relief for the win.
The Storm scored three runs in the third and added five in the fourth to go up 8-5. They added four more in the sixth.