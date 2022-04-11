Round 2: Tigers vs. Red Devils today

Fans of the Princeton and Hall baseball and softball teams had to wait a few extra days for Round 2 of their Bureau County rivalry, but they will get their fill today in Princeton.
These games are make-ups of the April 7 games that were postponed by rain.
The Tigers beat the rival Red Devils for the first time in seven years on the baseball diamond on April 4, 5-2. Danny Cihocki went six strong innings for the win, scattering three hits with both runs against him unearned.
PHS scored three runs on three hits in the top of the fourth on a two-run hit by Augie Christiansen to go up 3-0.
Ryan Brucker stroked a RBI double in the fifth to make it 5-2.
Game time today is 4:30 p.m at Prather Field.
The Tigresses come off a 16-0 victory over the Hall softballers last week. Katie Bates shut out Hall on one hit.
First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. at Little Siberia Field.
In other area games today:
• The Bureau Valley varsity and JV softball teams play in Annawan vs. Annawan/Wethersfield
• The Bureau Valley varsity baseball now hosts Annawan/Wethersfield
• The Princeton girls soccer teams plays at Indian Creek
• The St. Bede varsity baseball team hosts Mendota while the F/S baseball and varsity and F/S softball teams play at Mendota.