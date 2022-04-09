Senior Spotlight>Ean Compton (Princeton High School)

Name: Ean Compton.

School: Princeton High School.

Date/place of birth: July 3, 2003/Princeton.

Hometown: Princeton.

Family: Doug and Kristi Compton; brother- Drew; sister- Chelsea.

Sports/activities: Football and baseball.

Nickname(s): Captain.

Favorite sport and why: Baseball. I just love it, because there is no tie. It’s either a strike or a ball, and out or not. No in between

Favorite food and where to get it: Pizza, and realistically you can get good pizza anywhere so nowhere specific.

Likes: Baseball, snowmobiling, hanging out with my friends, spending time with my family, music, video games, and movies.

Baseball. I just love it ... It’s either a strike or a ball, and an out or no. No in between. — Ean Compton

Dislikes: Losing, reading, and sweet potatoes.

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: Matt McDonald, ever since I was 9 years I have been pitching with him, and not only has he pushed me to be the best athlete I can be has pushed me to be the best person I can be.

Person(s) with the greatest influence in my life and why: My dad for sure has always been there ever since I started learning how to play the game of baseball. We beef from time to time but I know he is always just pushing me to give 100% at everything I do whether it’s sports or life.

Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Margot Robbie.

Name three historic figures you’d like to meet and why:

Jackie Robinson, because I want to know how much pressure was on him all the time and how he was able to crush it and be a star.

George Washington, I want to know how hard it was starting a whole new country and how to be the leader of it.

Abner Doubleday (creator of baseball), to thank him for creating such a beautiful game

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Glove, a baseball, and a throwing partner.

The last song I listened to: “m.A.A.d city” by Kendrick Lamar.

People would be surprised to know: That my name is actually spelled with and E not I.

I stay home to watch: “Madalorian.”

When I need luck for a big game, I: Look at a special quote that was given to me.

The funniest person I’ve ever met and why?: My brother; he can recite almost and quote from any movie that he’s seen

What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: I’d like for people to say that I was a determined person

Most embarrassing moment: Last years regional championship, if you know you know,

Most unforgettable moment: Hitting two home runs on Father’s Day when my dad was the coach for our travel team.

Ultimate sports fantasy: Pitching in the World Series.

What I would like to do in life: Continue to play baseball for as long as possible.

Three words that best describe myself: Determined, Confident, Hard-Working