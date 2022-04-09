Saturday roundup: Bureau Valley, Princeton softball win TRAC crossovers

The Bureau Valley softball team had its hitting shoes on Saturday, scoring 19 runs on 21 hits to defeat Orion 19-9 in Three Rivers Conference crossover action in Manlius.
Freshmen Lesleigh Maynard had four hits with five runs atop the Storm lineup while Tyra Sayler (2 doubles, 4 RBIs), McKinley Canady (HR, 4 RBIs) and Madison Smith (3 RBIs) each had three hits. Darla Kepner (3 RBIs), Kyra Stoller (2 RBIs) and Emma Stabler each added two hits.
The Storm (6-3) staked Sayler to a 14-2 lead after two innings. She went four innings in the circle, surrendering nine runs (8 earned) on 11 hits.
Princeton 7, Monmouth-Roseville 3: Kelsea Klingenberg singled to drive in a run to break a 3-3 tie in the top of the sixth inning and the Tigresses went on to win in Three Rivers Conference crossover action in Monmouth Saturday.
PHS scored six runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run homer by Mckenzie Hecht to straightaway center field.
Hannah Muehlschlegel led the Tigresses (4-2) at the plate with a 4 for 4 day with a double and RBI. Klingenberg and Taylor Wetsel each had two hits and a RBI.
Katie Bates took the win in the circle, scattering four hits, allowing one earned run, while striking out 11.
St. Bede 13, Putnam County 2: The Bruins beat the Panthers in nonconference play Saturday in Granville.
At Seneca: Hall fell to Serena 4-2 and Fieldcrest 12-0 in Saturday’s Seneca Round-Robin.
BASEBALL
Orion 10, Bureau Valley 6: The Chargers scored four runs in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth to go up 8-2 to beat the Storm in Three Rivers Conference crossover action in Manlius Saturday.
Sam Wright led the Storm (5-4) with two hits and Brock Foster added two RBIs.
Hall 11, E-P 1: The Red Devils beat the Panthers in Three Rivers Conference crossover action at Kirby Park Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
At Princeton: Mariah Hobson scored three goals and Nora Schneider added two as the host Tigresses defeated Streator 5-1 to capture third place in Saturday’s Princeton Invitational.
PHS defeat Sterling 5-0, but fell to Orion-Sherrard 2-0 in pool play.
Dixon beat Orion-Sherrard 5-4 on penalty kicks for the championship.