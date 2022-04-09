April 09, 2022
Prep Sports

Princeton girls to host soccer tournament

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Tigers logo

Five schools will be joining the host Tigresses for the Princeton Invitational girls soccer tournament on Saturday.

The action kicks off at 9 a.m. with all matches at Little Siberia. The Tigresses will be pooled with Sterling (9 a.m.) and Orion (10:15 a.m.) in the Blue Pool with Dixon, L-P and Streator battling in the Gray Pool.

There will be cross-over matches starting with the fifth and third-place matches at 12:45 p.m. and the championship at 2 p.m.

Here is the tourament schedule:

Blue Pool-

9:00 AM Princeton vs Sterling

10:15 AM Princeton vs Orion

11:30 AM Orion vs Sterling

Gray Pool-

9:00 AM Dixon vs Streator

10:15 AM Dixon vs LaSalle-Peru

11:30 AM LaSalle-Peru vs Streator

Cross over matches

12:45 PM - Blue 3rd Place vs Gray 3rd Place (fifth place)

12: 45 PM - Blue 2nd Place vs Gray 2nd Place (third place)

2:00 PM - Blue 1st Place vs Gray 1st Place (championship)