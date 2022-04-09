Princeton girls to host soccer tournament

Five schools will be joining the host Tigresses for the Princeton Invitational girls soccer tournament on Saturday.
The action kicks off at 9 a.m. with all matches at Little Siberia. The Tigresses will be pooled with Sterling (9 a.m.) and Orion (10:15 a.m.) in the Blue Pool with Dixon, L-P and Streator battling in the Gray Pool.
There will be cross-over matches starting with the fifth and third-place matches at 12:45 p.m. and the championship at 2 p.m.
Here is the tourament schedule:
Blue Pool-
9:00 AM Princeton vs Sterling
10:15 AM Princeton vs Orion
11:30 AM Orion vs Sterling
Gray Pool-
9:00 AM Dixon vs Streator
10:15 AM Dixon vs LaSalle-Peru
11:30 AM LaSalle-Peru vs Streator
Cross over matches
12:45 PM - Blue 3rd Place vs Gray 3rd Place (fifth place)
12: 45 PM - Blue 2nd Place vs Gray 2nd Place (third place)
2:00 PM - Blue 1st Place vs Gray 1st Place (championship)