Notebook: Don Gooden Invitational canceled at Mendota

The Don Gooden Invitational track and field meet scheduled at Mendota Saturday has been canceled due to the weather forecast.
Participating teams scheduled to compete included Amboy, Bureau Valley, Hall, Mendota and Princeton.
• Howard-Monier canceled: The Howard-Monier Invitational girls track & field meet at Princeton on Thursday was canceled due to the weather.
The boys portion of the Howard-Monier is ticketed for Tuesday at PHS’ Rathje Track/Bryant Field at 4:30 p.m.
• Games postponed: Thursday’s Hall and Princeton baseball and softball games were postponed to Monday.
• Hall/E-P games doubled up: Saturday’s Hall/E-P baseball games will now be a varsity/JV doubleheader with the varsity at 11 a.m. followed by the JV at 1 p.m. at Kirby Park in Spring Valley.
• PHS soccer tournament: Princeton will be hosting its girls soccer invitational Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. The Tigresses will be pooled with Sterling (9 a.m.) and Orion (10:15 a.m.) in the Blue Pool with Dixon, L-P and Streator in the Gray Pool.
There will be cross-over matches starting with the fifth and third-place matches at 12:45 pm. and the championship at 2 p.m.
• School record: St. Bede senior Lia Bosnich became the first female pole vaulter in St. Bede history to clear a height in competition, setting a school record by clearing 6-6 to place fourth in Monday’s meet at Seneca.