Area ball players get back in the game

Some area high schoolers are returning to the ball diamond this spring after taking some time off.
There were conflicts with other spring sports for others while others just wanted to take a break from playing. The pandemic kept two of them from playing the last time they came out.
They have all found their way back to the field and are enjoying getting back in the game.
Sterling brings the energy
There’s some new blood on the Princeton Tigresses softball team this spring and it’s already proving to be infectious.
PHS senior Rilee Sterling has rejoined the program for the first time since her freshman season and has been a pleasant addition with her outgoing, exuberant personality.
In the season opener, she took her position in the field once by propelling herself off second base and kicking her heels together. While watching the action next to the dugout, Sterling got so excited she stumbled over a pair of ball buckets and sprawled out on the grass.
“She’s a nice addition. Rilee brings the energy. It’s great. We need that,” PHS coach Joe Bates said.
And Sterling needed them. She said she was so happy to play again.
COVID-19, wrestling keeps Christiansen away from the game
Princeton junior Augie Christiansen last played baseball when he was 12 years old. He came out as a freshman, but didn’t get to play any games because the pandemic shut down the 2020 season. Baseball started back up last year, but since it conflicted with the COVID-19 wrestling spring season, Christiansen was unable to play ball.
Christiansen has started in right field for the Tigers’ first four games and was batting .378 and is enjoying getting back in the game.
“I think baseball is one of those sports that’s just fun, but at the same time it challenges you physically and mentally, which is what I really like about it,” Christiansen said.
Not only is playing with some of his teammates from the Princeton Prowl 12U travel team, he’s getting to play along side his brother Ace, a freshmen catcher.
Freeman back at BV at friends urging
Bureau Valley junior Ethan Freeman played a lot of ball growing up, but then stepped away from the game until this year. He decided to come out at the urging of his friends and said he didn’t want to miss the opportunity to play with them again.
“I’m having a blast with all of it with my teammates,” Freenman said. “Getting back into it wasn’t the easiest when we first did live in the cages I was nervous but I started picking up the ball pretty fast and then coach put me in one game and I had to capitalize on that and I think I did a decent job on doing that.”
It didn’t take Freeman long to get back in the swing of things. He ripped a line drive single in his first at-bat then followed that with a double to the gap as the Storm DH.
Storm coach Ryan Schisler said Freeman has been a welcome and eye-opening addition.
“He’s a kid that I had always hoped would go out, more than anything just because he’s a great kid and the type of guy I want in our program,” Schisler said. “I had always heard that he was a very good player growing up, so I was anxious to see how he could contribute for us. Early on he showed great ability to make the kind of adjustments we were emphasizing in practice, so I felt like he was a kid who could have some success.
“I’m super glad to have Ethan with us as he is a guy that is really coachable, he’s a good team guy and he is a guy who I think has the right mindset to stay competitive night in and night out.”
Guerrini makes tracks back to diamond
Dominic Guerrini has come over to baseball from track for his senior year at Hall, filling the DH role in the Red Devils lineup. He was out for baseball his sophomore year, but was another COVID-19 casualty and didn’t get to play.
“Even though I enjoyed doing track, I missed baseball too much and decided to go back out for my final season of high school,” Guerrini said.
Hall coach Tom Keegan said he is looking for the same things from Guerrini that he is looking for out of all the other kids “and that is to be coachable and be a great teammate. So far he has done that.
“He has shown the ability to hit the ball some and get on base for us. We are hoping that trend continues and we are glad he came back out this season,” Keegan added.