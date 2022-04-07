Roundup: Madison Smith pitches BV past Newman

Bureau Valley rode the pitching of freshman Madison Smith to a 4-1 win over Newman in Three Rivers East play Wednesday in Sterling.
Smith went the distance, scattering seven hits while striking out 10, shutting out the Comets until the sixth inning.
Smith helped her own cause with two hits and two RBIs. Lesleigh Maynard also had two hits while Tyra Sayler had a RBI double.
The Storm handed Smith a 3-0 lead with a run in the first and two in the fifth. BV added its fourth run in the top of the seventh to go up 4-1.
BASEBALL
Hall 10, Geneseo 6: Kyler Lapp went 2 for 5 and drove in three runs Wednesday to help the Hall baseball team to a 10-6 victory over Geneseo in a nonconference game in Geneseo.
Ethan Plym and Drake Garland each scored two runs for the Red Devils (4-2).
Dom Galetti pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
Payton Dye gave up three earned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and four walks in 1 1/3 innings, and Max Bryant threw three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out four and walking three.