Hall products back on the diamond

The college of Hall baseball products is now open for another season.

Nine Hall products are back in action at five colleges throughout the state of Illinois, including three in Division 1, with another on the injured reserve.

Brant Vanaman gets in his rips for the University of Illinois-Springfield (Photo courtesy UIS)

• Brant Vanaman is a redshirt freshman outfielder for the University of Illinois-Springfield (18-6), following stops at Kent State and Parkland College. The former BCR Player of the Year is swinging a big bat for the Prairie Stars, batting .351 with 10 home runs, nine doubles and a team-high 39 RBIs. He also had a three home run, five RBI game against McKendree.

Brant Vanaman

• Juniors Cam McDonald (IF/OF) and Ty Rybarczyk (P) are teaming up for the University of Illinois. The Fighting Illini stand 10-11, 2-1 in Big Ten play.

Cam McDonald

McDonald is leading the Fighting Illini in the triple crown with a .358 average, 4 homers and 24 RBIs plus a 1.006 OPS. He is 25 for his last 59 (.423).

Rybarczyk has pitched 11 innings over eight appearances (1 start) with four strikeouts and an 0-1 record.

Ty Rybarczyk

• Black Hawk College in Moline has been the landing ground for three former Red Devils and a coach.

Chance Resetich

Chance Resetich is a sophomore utility player, batting .313, second high for the Braves. Freshman pitchers Jack Savitch and Payton Plym, have made three and four appearances, respectively.

jack Savitch

Payton Plym

Former Hall assistant coach Matt McDonald is the pitching coach for Black Hawk.

• A pair of 2021 Hall grads, Trez Rybarczyk, the reigning BCR Player of the Year, and Alec Bulak, are freshmen pitchers for Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville. A third Hall product, Jimmy DeAngelo, is a pitcher for the Blue Storm, but suffered an Achilles tendon and is on the injured reserve.

Trez Rybarczyk

Alec Bulak

Former Putnam County High School coach Dave Garcia is the head coach of the Blue Storm.

• Freshmen pitcher Luke Kelty has appeared in two games for Monmouth College, striking out two batters in 3.2 innings.

Luke Kelty

• Two Princeton products are contributing to the success of the Aurora University Spartans, who are 10-3.

Senior catcher Jett Wedekind is leading the Spartans in batting .438 (21-48), home runs (3) and doubles (7) along with 17 RBIs and 15 runs scored. He had two hits, including a double, three runs and four RBIs in a 11-0 Game 1 win in a double-header sweep over Millikin Sunday in Decatur.

Jett Wedekind

Junior pitcher Josh Reinhardt sports a 2-0 record with a 3.72 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 9.2 innings. At the plate, he is batting .333 (4-12) with three RBIs.

Josh Reinhardt

The Spartans, 38-8 a year ago, were the preseason favorites to win the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) baseball title.

• The two Lukes from Putnam County, Luke Carlson and Luke Olson, were the winning pitchers for the Danville Area Community College Jaguars’ doubleheader sweep over Vincennes on Saturday in Danville.

Carlson was the starting pitcher in the Jaguars’ 6-1 Game 1 win, pitching six innings while scattering eight hits with three earned runs, a walk and six strikeouts.

Olson went the distance in the Jaguars’ 8-3 win in the nightcap, striking out 10 over seven innings while allowing seven hits and two walks.