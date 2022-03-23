Baseball: L-P to host Cavalier Invitational Series

La Salle-Peru is bringing seven baseball teams to join it for the Cavalier Invitational Series which starts Thursday in Oglesby, La Salle and Peru.

The event, which started in 2014, has been on a 2-year pause due to COVID-19.

“It’s a good tournament,” L-P coach Matt Glubczynski said.

The host Cavaliers will meet newcomer Princeton at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Dickinson Field in Oglesby. Their winner will face the winner from Game 1 on Thursday, Rockford Boylan vs. East Moline United Township, in semifinal play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dickinson Field.

In Peru, Hall will face Champaign Central at Washington Park, while Streator will play Woodstock at Rotary Park in LaSalle, both at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Their winners will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rotary Park.

The championship is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Dickinson Field. The third-place game will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Rotary Park.

A consolation bracket will be held at Washington Park starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.

L-P athletic director Dan Le is hopeful the weather forecast does not prove to interrupt the schedule.