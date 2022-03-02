Class 2A Mendota Sectional semifinal play by play/boxscore

Farmington 65, Princeton 56
Team - scoring play, time - F-P
FIRST QUARTER
F - Barnes 3-pointer, 6:25 - 2-0
P - Thompson drive, 6:06 - 2-2
P - Thompson (from Davis), 5:15 - 2-4
F - Barnes putback, 3:42 - 5-4
P - Ka. Monroe 1-2 FT, 3:23 - 5-5
F - Barnes 3-pointer top, 3:12 - 8-5
P - Thompson drive, 2:36 - 8-7
P - Ka. Monroe drive (from Davis), 2:08 - 8-9
F - Barnes 3-pter right corner, 1:17 - 11-9
P - Davis 1-2 FT, 1:00 - 11-10
F - Rutledge drive, 0:25 - 13-10
P - Ka. Monroe in post, 0:15 - 13-12
SECOND QUARTER
P - Ka. Monroe putback, 7:54 - 13-14
F - Embry drive, 7:40 - 15-14
P - Davis putback, 7:18 - 15-16
P - Davis 2-2 FT, 6:50 - 15-18
F - Evans 1-2 FT, 6:23 - 16-18
P - Davis 3 pter right corner, 6:06 - 16-21
P - Thompson 3 pter right wing, 5:30 - 16-24
P - Thompson in post (Ko. Monroe), 4:53 - 16-26
F - Evans putback, 4:07 - 18-26
F - Embry 3 pter, 2:35 - 21-26
F - Embry 1-2 FT, 1:31 - 22-26
F - Barnes putback, 0:50 - 24-26
F - Barnes 2-2 FT, 0:29 - 26-26
P - Thompson 2-2 FT, 6.4 - 26-28
F - Morse layup, 0:01 - 28-28
THIRD QUARTER
F - Morse drive, 7:52 - 30-28
F - Barnes in the post, 7:16 - 32-28
P - Davis drive, 5:34 - 32-30
F - Morse drive, 5:08 - 34-30
P - Ko. Monroe dunk, 4:46 - 34-32
F - Rutledge 2-2 FT, 4:11 - 36-32
P - Davis 3 pter left corner, 3:40 - 36-35
F - Morse drive, 3:30 - 38-35
P - Ko. Monroe 3 pter left corner, 3:18 - 38-38
F - Morse drive, 2:45 - 40-38
F - Evans in post, 1:22 - 42-38
F - Runyon deep 3 pter, 42.3 - 45-38
P - Ko. Monroe putback, 0:21 - 45-40
FOURTH QUARTER
F - Morse steal & layup, 7:52 - 47-40
P - Ka. Monroe drive, 6:46, 47-42
F - Embry on the break, 5:16 - 49-42
F - Rutledge 3 pter left corner, 4:31 - 52-42
F - Morse steal & layup, 4:21- 54-42
P - Dressler 3 pter, 4:09 - 54-45
F - Morse runout, 3:00 - 56-45
P - Ka. Monroe 1-2 FT, 2:39 - 56-46
F - Rutledge 1-2 technical FT, 2:15 - 57-46
P - Ko. Monroe steal/layup/FT, 2:11 - 57-49
F - Rutledge 1-2 FT, 2:04 - 58-49
F - Morse 2-2 FT, 1:20 - 60-49
P - Davis putback, 1:09 - 60-51
F - Barnes 1-2 FT, 58.4 - 61-51
F - Barnes putback, 42.0 - 63-51
P - Davis putback, 29.0 - 63-53
F - Barnes on break, 23.0 - 65-53
P - Davis 3 pter, 12.0 - 65-56
Final score: Farmington 65, Princeton 56
Princeton (21-10) 12 16 12 16 - 56
Farmington (25-7) 13 15 17 20 - 65
PHS fg (3) ftm-fta pf tp
Davis, g 7 (3) 1-3 4 18
Dressler, g 1 (1) 0-0 4 3
Thompson, g 4 (1) 4-4 4 15
Ko. Monroe, f 3 (1) 1-1 4 8
Ka. Monroe, c 5 2-4 0 12
Brucker 0 0-0 0 0
Scaggs 0 0-0 0 0
Totals: 20 (6) 8-12 17 56
Farmington fg (3) ftm-fta pf tp
Morse, g 8 2-2 1 18
Embry, g 2 (1) 3-4 1 10
Rutledge, g 2 (1) 4-6 4 9
Evans, f 2 1-2 3 5
Barnes, f 5 (3) 1-2 2 20
Renken 0 0-0 0 0
Runyon 1 (1) 0-0 1 3
Totals: 24 (6) 11-16 12 65