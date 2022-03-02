November 27, 2023
Class 2A Mendota Sectional semifinal play by play/boxscore

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Kaden Monroe eyes the basket against Farmington's Ethan Evans at the Mendota Sectional Tuesday night. The Farmers won 65-56, ending the Tigers' season at 21-10. (Mike Vaughn)

Farmington 65, Princeton 56

Team - scoring play, time - F-P

FIRST QUARTER

F - Barnes 3-pointer, 6:25 - 2-0

P - Thompson drive, 6:06 - 2-2

P - Thompson (from Davis), 5:15 - 2-4

F - Barnes putback, 3:42 - 5-4

P - Ka. Monroe 1-2 FT, 3:23 - 5-5

F - Barnes 3-pointer top, 3:12 - 8-5

P - Thompson drive, 2:36 - 8-7

P - Ka. Monroe drive (from Davis), 2:08 - 8-9

F - Barnes 3-pter right corner, 1:17 - 11-9

P - Davis 1-2 FT, 1:00 - 11-10

F - Rutledge drive, 0:25 - 13-10

P - Ka. Monroe in post, 0:15 - 13-12

SECOND QUARTER

P - Ka. Monroe putback, 7:54 - 13-14

F - Embry drive, 7:40 - 15-14

P - Davis putback, 7:18 - 15-16

P - Davis 2-2 FT, 6:50 - 15-18

F - Evans 1-2 FT, 6:23 - 16-18

P - Davis 3 pter right corner, 6:06 - 16-21

P - Thompson 3 pter right wing, 5:30 - 16-24

P - Thompson in post (Ko. Monroe), 4:53 - 16-26

F - Evans putback, 4:07 - 18-26

F - Embry 3 pter, 2:35 - 21-26

F - Embry 1-2 FT, 1:31 - 22-26

F - Barnes putback, 0:50 - 24-26

F - Barnes 2-2 FT, 0:29 - 26-26

P - Thompson 2-2 FT, 6.4 - 26-28

F - Morse layup, 0:01 - 28-28

THIRD QUARTER

F - Morse drive, 7:52 - 30-28

F - Barnes in the post, 7:16 - 32-28

P - Davis drive, 5:34 - 32-30

F - Morse drive, 5:08 - 34-30

P - Ko. Monroe dunk, 4:46 - 34-32

F - Rutledge 2-2 FT, 4:11 - 36-32

P - Davis 3 pter left corner, 3:40 - 36-35

F - Morse drive, 3:30 - 38-35

P - Ko. Monroe 3 pter left corner, 3:18 - 38-38

F - Morse drive, 2:45 - 40-38

F - Evans in post, 1:22 - 42-38

F - Runyon deep 3 pter, 42.3 - 45-38

P - Ko. Monroe putback, 0:21 - 45-40

FOURTH QUARTER

F - Morse steal & layup, 7:52 - 47-40

P - Ka. Monroe drive, 6:46, 47-42

F - Embry on the break, 5:16 - 49-42

F - Rutledge 3 pter left corner, 4:31 - 52-42

F - Morse steal & layup, 4:21- 54-42

P - Dressler 3 pter, 4:09 - 54-45

F - Morse runout, 3:00 - 56-45

P - Ka. Monroe 1-2 FT, 2:39 - 56-46

F - Rutledge 1-2 technical FT, 2:15 - 57-46

P - Ko. Monroe steal/layup/FT, 2:11 - 57-49

F - Rutledge 1-2 FT, 2:04 - 58-49

F - Morse 2-2 FT, 1:20 - 60-49

P - Davis putback, 1:09 - 60-51

F - Barnes 1-2 FT, 58.4 - 61-51

F - Barnes putback, 42.0 - 63-51

P - Davis putback, 29.0 - 63-53

F - Barnes on break, 23.0 - 65-53

P - Davis 3 pter, 12.0 - 65-56

Final score: Farmington 65, Princeton 56

Princeton (21-10) 12 16 12 16 - 56

Farmington (25-7) 13 15 17 20 - 65

PHS fg (3) ftm-fta pf tp

Davis, g 7 (3) 1-3 4 18

Dressler, g 1 (1) 0-0 4 3

Thompson, g 4 (1) 4-4 4 15

Ko. Monroe, f 3 (1) 1-1 4 8

Ka. Monroe, c 5 2-4 0 12

Brucker 0 0-0 0 0

Scaggs 0 0-0 0 0

Totals: 20 (6) 8-12 17 56

Farmington fg (3) ftm-fta pf tp

Morse, g 8 2-2 1 18

Embry, g 2 (1) 3-4 1 10

Rutledge, g 2 (1) 4-6 4 9

Evans, f 2 1-2 3 5

Barnes, f 5 (3) 1-2 2 20

Renken 0 0-0 0 0

Runyon 1 (1) 0-0 1 3

Totals: 24 (6) 11-16 12 65