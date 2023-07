The Princeton Logan eighth-grade volleyball team finished second in the Starved Rock Conference volleyball tournament at Bureau Valley on Saturday.

The Lions beat LaSalle and Bureau Valley, but fell 2-1 to Peru in the finals.

Team members are: Kaylee Plymire, Caroline Keutzer, Camryn Driscoll, Sylvie Rutledge and Kathy Maciczak, Audrey Thompson, Charlotte Worrels, Keighley Davis, Reese Reviglio, Izzy Gibson, Makayla Hecht and Chloe Ostrowski.

They are coached by Hallie Monroe.