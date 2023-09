Wrestling: Princeton Invitational results

Team scores: 1. Dakota 185.5, 2. Vandalia 140, 3. Reed-Custer 136.5, 4. Coal City 136, 5. Auburn 134.5, 6. Dixon 128, 7. Riverdale 119, 8. Sterling Newman 110, 9. Princeton 107.5, 10. Manteno 103.5, 11. Rockridge 101, 12. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 91, 13. Olympia 83, 14. Illini Bluffs 82, 15. Clifton Central 77, 16. Mercer County 69, 17. Clinton 64.5, 18. LeRoy 64, 19. Alleman 51, 20. Wilmington 50, 21. Monticello 48.5, 22. PORTA 46, 23. Warrensburg-Latham 44.5, 24. Tremont 40, 25. Ottawa 39, 26. Byron 36, 27. Morrison 35, 28. Orion 30.5, 29. Litchfield 27, 30. Pittsfield 22, 31. Rock Falls 11, 32. IVC 4.

Championship matches: 106 - Robbins (Ili) dec. Powell (Lit) 6-0; 113 - Ruzic (Aub) 0:24 fall over West (Cli; 120 - Grennan (New) maj dec Monson (Mer) 12-0; 126 - P. Blakely (Dak) 2:41 fall over Harris (P); 132 - Smith (Riv) dec. Grimm (Aub) 9-6; 138 - M. Blakely (Dak) by 3:02 fall over Tribble (RC); 145 - Finch (Rock) dec. Simmer (Dak) 6-2; 152 - Altensey (Riv) dec. Finch (CC) 7-4; 160 - Watson (Riv) by 4:44 fall over Kaiser (Van); 170 - Brent (Ler) dec. Kean (GCMS) 6-4; 182 - Zeppi (Man) dec Young (CC) 4-3; 195 - Wenzel (Dak) by 3:21 fall over Shaub (Por); 220 - Marschner (RC) dec. Schaefer (Mor) 6-3; 285 - Jagusah (All) by 1:01 fall ver Shirey (Wil).

Other PHS matches

106 - Gibson (P) lost 3:13 fall to Nimrick (All), pin Gamboa (RC) 0:32, lost to Munoz (Ott) 6-1.

120 - Ace Christiansen (P) def. Fenelon (Mon) by 0:54 fall, def. Schlickman (GCMS) 6-4, def. Speck (IB) 9-4, lost by 0:28 fall to Grennan (New) 0:28, def. Wilkerson (Van) by tech fall, lost to Wilkerson (Coal) by tech fall to place 4th.

126 - Harris (P) tech fall Ray (V), pin Beegler (RC) 1:27, pin Finch (Rock) 1:25.132 - Smallwood (P) def. Hild (W-L) by 0:38 fall, lost by 1:38 fall to Bowers (Da), def. Kurth (P) by 1:19 fall, lost by 6-0 dec. to Lyons; Kurth (P) lost by 1:21 to Weidman (D).

140 - Arkels (P) lost by 3:29 fall to Pannozo (Clif), lost by 9-2 dec. to Morris (Clif)

145 - Aug. Christiansen (P) pin Blanch (IVC) 2:52, lost by 10-7 dec. to Markle (RC), tech fall Adams (Wil), pin Blessing (Coa) 3:38, pin Hinde (Riv) 6:21, def. Markle by 1:23 over Markle (RC).

152 - Glancy (P) lost by 1:10 fall to McCabe (Rock), lost by 0:52 fall to Castner (Dix).

160 - Etheridge (P) def. Minter (MC) 9-8, lost by 1:29 fall to Watson (Ri), pin Thoms (Cli) 1:41, lost by 1:45 fall to Arellano (Dak).

172 - Vujanov (P) lost by 1:09 fall to Jones (Byr), lost by 1:48 fall to Evans (Rock).

220 - Wright (P) lost to Barenfanger (Van) 3-2, pin Burilson (Port) 3:30, def. Rathburn (Tre) by inj. default, def. Barenfanger (Van) by 5:17 fall, lost to Dallas (Dix) by 3:08 fall, def. Johnson (GCMS) by 1:27 fall to place 5th.

285 - Wicaryus (P) lost to Shirley (Wil) by 1:32 fall, def. Erwin (WL) by 1:29 fall, def. Miller (P) 5-3, lost to Pannazo (Clif) by 3:30 fall, lost to Alsip (Man) by 4:58 fall to place 8th.