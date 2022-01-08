Princeton lands five medals at PIT

The Lyle King Princeton Invitational wrestling tournament returned to Prouty Gym and the Tigers were ready to wrestle.

Princeton landed five medals in all, placing ninth as a team in the PIT.

Senior Matthew Harris led the Tigers’ medal take with a second-place finish at 126 pounds.

The Christiansen brothers, junior Augie (145) and Ace (120), wrapped up third and fourth place medals, respectively.

Also for the Tigers, junior Jesse Wright was fifth at 220 and senior J.J. Vicaryus finished eighth at 285.

Dakota outlasted Vandalia 183.5 to 140 for the team title.

