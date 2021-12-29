Holiday Hoops: Wednesday’s tournament lineup

St. Bede's John Brady scoops up a shot against Kewanee in the Marseilles Holiday Tournament on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Katy Arnold )

If it’s late December, it’s Holiday Hoops time around north central Illinois.

Here’s a look at where and when area teams play in tournament action today:

BOYS

At Marseilles: Rivals Hall and St. Bede had a high noon tip in consolation play in the Marseilles Holiday Tournament.

No. 6 Putnam County takes the floor later at 6:30 p.m. in semifinal play against No. 2 Flanagan-Cornell.

The tournament concludes Thursday.

At Princeville: DePue takes the floor in the consolation third-place game of the Princeville Holiday Tournament at 2 p.m. today against Galva. Both teams have dropped their first two games.

No. 1 Midland meets No. 2 Ridgewood for the title at 8 p.m.

GIRLS

At Amboy: The Hall girls finish pool play in the Amboy Holiday Tournament against Serena at 6 p.m. Serena is 2-0 and Hall stands 1-1 with a comeback 35-30 win over Roanoke-Benson Monday and a 40-33 loss to Indian Creek Tuesday.

The tournament concludes Thursday.

At Erie: Bureau Valley meets Peoria Heights at 4:30 p.m. in the Warkins Memorial Classic. The Storm fell to Morrison 58-19 on Monday.