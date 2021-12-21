Princeton upsets top seed Eureka at St. Bede, will face Fieldcrest for title

PHS senior McKenzie Hecht shoots over Eureka's Ellie Cahill Monday night at St. Bede. She led the Tigresses to a 42-37 victory over the state-ranked Hornets, scoring 17 points. (Mike Vaughn)

PERU – The Princeton Tigresses have crashed the party at St. Bede.

Princeton (9-1) knocked off top-seed and Class 2A No. 6-ranked Eureka 42-37 in a battle of tourney unbeatens to claim the Green Pool on Monday night in the Lady Bruins Christmas Classic.

PHS will play Fieldcrest (16-0), which beat Seneca, 54-44, for the White Pool title, for the championship at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“We really played our hearts out. I know I’m going to sleep well tonight,“ said PHS senior McKenzie Hecht, who led the Tigresses with 17 points. “We had a lot of energy the whole time. Even when calls weren’t going our way and we kept fighting.”

Princeton last reached the finals in 2006, falling to IVC, 65-45, and last won the LBCC in 1998, defeating Putnam County, 58-50

“We talked about Eureka having a strong tradition and being the top team in the tournament for a while,” first-year PHS coach Darcy Kepner said. “So we’re glad we could kind of change that and us take over for a little bit.

“Fieldcrest is tough for sure and can definitely shoot the 3 and have a lot of weapons on offense. We’re excited for the challenge. I’ll take these girls against anyone.”

Fieldcrest seeks its first LBCC championship, having lost to Eureka in the last title game played in 2019.

“We’re definitely excited to play in the championship game. We’ve never won this,” Fieldcrest coach Mitch Neally said. “We talk about firsts. I told these girls this could be a chance to do something for the first time.”

The rest of Wednesday’s schedule will be host St. Bede vs. Kewanee at 2 p.m. for seventh place, Seneca vs. Yorkville Christian for fifth place at 3:30 p.m. and Eureka vs. Putnam County for third place at 5 p.m.

In early games Monday, Putnam County beat St. Bede, 55-43, while No. 8 Yorkville Christian surprised No. 5 Kewanee, 46-35.

PHS senior Maggie Davis drives against Eureka on Monday night at St. Bede. The Tigresses defeated the state-ranked Hornets, 42-37, to advance to Wednesday's championship game. (Mike Vaughn)

Princeton 42, Eureka 37: The Tigresses trailed by nine at the end of the first quarter (15-6) and as much as 11 points when Eureka’s Ellie Cahill scored four points to end the second quarter and hit a field goal to open the third quarter to put the Hornets ahead 25-14.

PHS ripped off eight straight points with a basket and a three-point play by Hecht and a 3-point basket by Olivia Gartin to close within 25-22 at the 4:35 mark.

“We just talked at halftime about not giving up. We knew we didn’t shoot the ball well in the first half,” Kepner said. “We thought we were in a good position and the girls kept the energy and effort the whole night on the defensive end and I think that really helped us out.”

Junior point guard Mariah Hobson (nine points) gave the Tigresses a big spark with a 3-pointer and two layups in the final 1:42 to take a 31-30 lead at quarter’s end.

Gartin stretched the lead to 34-30 with a 3-pointer to open the fourth. Gartin, who tallied 12 points, gave the Tigresses a little more breathing room with another 3-pointer on an inbounds play to make it 40-35 at 3:05 mark.

Cahill led Eureka with 17 points.

“We were watching them all week and knew they were going to be a tough team to beat,” Hecht said. “We knew we had to shut down [Cahill]. We tried to hold her to less than 15. I think she got 17, but I think we did a pretty good job of that.”

PHS senior McKenzie Hecht fires from the outside in Monday's game at St. Bede. (Mike Vaughn)

Fieldcrest 54, Seneca 24: The Knights held the Irish to two points in the second quarter while scoring 18 to build a 33-15 halftime lead and cruised to the runaway victory.

“I was kind of nervous. We didn’t have school today, and they did, and I hate days like that,” Neally said. “So I kind of challenged the girls. I don’t think we came out flat. I think they just challenged us hard that first quarter.

“I told the girls, ‘If there’s a 0 at the end of your record, you’re going to get the their best each night.’ I think the key was the second quarter when we held them to two points. We got things locked in there in the second and that was the difference.”

Sophomore Kaitlin White ripped the cords for six 3-pointers for 18 points to lead Fieldcrest. Ella Goodrich (10) and Carolyn Megow (nine) combined for 19 points.

Seneca coach Brian Holman said his team is not at Fieldcrest’s level but wants to get there.

“We don’t have the maturity level they do to withstand storms and make tough shots when you got to make them and come down and lock down,” Holman said. “I told them, ‘You’ve got to learn to to keep games at 6 or 8 because then we can play. You have a tendency to give up a couple baskets and then, ‘OK, get mad at ourselves for five minutes, and they hit three 3s and you’re down 18 instead of nine.’

“When you run into a team that’s as experienced as he has. I mean, his fourth best player is out there scoring, whatever. I mean, they got two all-staters and they have a girl making six 3-pointers. I don’t even know who No. 1 (White) is. That’s the kind of team we want to be, have multiple threats.”

Zoe Hougas led Seneca with 10 points.

Putnam County 55, St. Bede 43: The Panthers led from start to finish in the second game of the day, leading 14-5 after one quarter, 27-17 at the half and 35-28 at the end of three quarters.

Sophomore Ava Hatton had the hot hand for PC, pouring in a game-high 27 points. Gracie Ciucci had 11 points and Erin Brooker added 10.

“I thought we played really well on both ends of the floor tonight,” PC coach Jared Sale said. “I was concerned on how we’d handle [Ryann] Stoudt and [Lia] Bosnich and the height advantage they had, but we did a really nice job of locking in on them and limiting second chance opportunities.

“We also got contributions on the offensive end of the floor from a number of different people. All in all, just a complete effort on our end.”

Senior Renn Ludford knocked down five 3-pointers for St. Bede, tallying a team-high 17 points. Lia Bosnich added seven points, and Leah Smudzinski and Ella Hermes had five each.