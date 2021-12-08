Colmone Classic 2021 Scoreboard: Pool play halfway complete

2021 Colmone Classic at Hall High School

Two teams are 2-0 after two games of pool play in the 2021 Colmone Classic

RED POOL: Pontiac 2-0, Marquette 1-1, Hall 0-2

WHITE POOL: L-P 2-0, Mendota 0-1, Fieldcrest 0-1

BLACK POOL: Rock Falls 1-0, Bureau Valley 1-0, Putnam County 0-2

GRAY POOL: Stillman Valley 1-0, Princeton 1-1, St. Bede 0-1

Saturday, Dec. 4

1 - Rock Falls 52, Putnam County 37

2 - Stillman Valley 60, Princeton 47

3 - L-P 63, Fieldcrest 40

4 - Hall 70, Pontiac 54

Monday, Dec. 6

5 - Bureau Valley def. PC by forfeit

6 - Pontiac 66, Marquette 26

Tuesday, Dec. 7

7 - L-P 59, Mendota 24

8 - Princeton 70, St. Bede 51

9 - Marquette 65, Hall 40

Wednesday, Dec. 8

10 - Stillman Valley vs. St. Bede, 5 p.m.

11 - Bureau Valley vs. Rock Falls, 6:30 p.m.

12 - Fieldcrest vs. Mendota, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

13 - Black #3 (PC) vs. Gray #3, 5 p.m.

14- Red #3 (Hall) vs. White #3, 6:30 p.m.

15 - Black #2 vs. Gray #2 (Princeton), 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

16 - Red #2 (Marquette) vs. White #2, 5 p.m.

17 - Black #1 vs. Gray #1, 6:30 p.m.

18 - Red #1 (Pontiac) vs. White #1 (L-P), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

11th place - losers games 13-14, noon

9th place - winners games 13-14, 1:30 p.m.

7th place - losers games 15-16, 3 p.m.

5th place - winners games 15-16, 4:30 p.m.

3rd place - losers games 17-18, 6 p.m.

1st place - winners games 17-18, 7:30 p.m.

2021 Colmone Classic sophomore tournament

RED POOL: Marquette 2-0, Hall 1-1, Pontiac 0-2

WHITE POOL:Fieldcrest 2-0, L-P 1-1, Mendota 0-2

BLACK POOL: Rock Falls 2-0, Putnam County 1-1, Bureau Valley 0-2

GRAY POOL: Princeton 2-0, St. Bede 1-1, Stillman Valley 0-2

Saturday, Dec. 4

Marquette 50, Hall 35

PC 53, Bureau Valley 41

Hall 55, Pontiac 50

Rock Falls 62, BV 37

L-P 50, Mendota 24

St. Bede 57, Stillman Valley 41

Fieldcrest 37, L-P 20

Princeton 55, Stillman Valley 26

Marquette 56, Pontiac 52 (2 OT)

Fieldcrest 47, Mendota 25

Rock Falls 52, PC 32

Princeton 56, St. Bede 40

Thursday, Dec. 9

Aux. gym - Black #3 (Bureau Valley) vs. Gray #3 (Stillman Valley), 5 p.m., Red #3 (Pontiac) vs. White #3 (Mendota), 6:30 p.m., Red #2 (Hall) vs. White #2 (L-P), 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Aux. gym - Game 16 - Black #2 (PC) vs. Gray #2 (St. Bede), 5 p.m., Game 17 - Black #1 (Rock Falls) vs. Gray #1 (Princeton), 6:30 p.m., Game 18 - Red #1 (Mendota) vs. White #1 (Fieldcrest), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Main gym - Championship, winners 17-18, 10:30 a.m.