Princeton Logan eighth-graders win Geneseo Shootout

The Princeton Logan Lion eighth-graders won the Geneseo Shootout Saturday, defeating Galesburg 39-16, Sterling 41-26 and Geneseo 42-40. The Princeton Logan Lion eighth-graders won the Geneseo Shootout Saturday, defeating Galesburg 39-16, Sterling 41-26 and Geneseo 42-40 Team members are (front row, from left) Common Green, Stihl Brokaw, Cayden Benavidez, Gage Nutter,Jackson Mason and Jace Weyer (and ) Tyler Forristall, Andrew Boughton. Gavin Lanham, Braydyn Kruse, Owen Hartman, Grady Cox, Ryan Jagers, Jack Orwig and coach Tom Jagers. (Photo contributed )