Colmone Classic’s return a delight for area hoops fans, teams

One of the many things lost to the pandemic last year was the annual Colmone Classic boys basketball tournament at Hall High School.

Having the tournament canceled was like having the Grinch Who Stole Christmas play out as far as Illinois Valley hoops fans and teams were concerned.

“It will be an exciting week and [I’m] really glad for the kids and fans that it is back,” said Hall coach Mike Filippini, who also played in the tournament for the Red Devils for Hall of Fame coach Eric Bryant, Sr.

Longtime Fieldcrest coach Matt Winkler, who is retiring after this season, said this is one tournament he really looks forward to every year.

“I really missed the Colmone tournament last year,” Winkler said. “They have always treated us great.”

Princeton coach Jason Smith said the Colmone Classic is always one of the Tigers’ favorite tournaments.

“It’s a well-ran tournament with a lot of good schools to compete with,” Smith said. “We were so bummed when it got canceled last year along with everything else. We always look forward to going there. We take things for granted and that was certainly one of them. We really missed it.”

This year’s tournament brings two newcomers into the field, LaSalle-Peru and Stillman Valley. They replace Kewanee, the 2019 winner, and Plano.

It’s a natural fit for the neighboring Cavaliers, L-P coach Jim Cherveny said.

“We’re looking forward to a great tournament with excellent competition.” Cherveny said. “Staying local around the holidays is great for our team and the fan base. [Hall AD] Eric Bryant and I have been in talks for a few years trying to get this worked out and it finally worked out for everyone - so we’re excited. I believe the Colmone will give us that extra boost before heading into the DeKalb Christmas tourney.”

The Cavaliers went 2-2 in the Ottawa Thanksgiving Tournament and improved to 3-2 with Tuesday’s 61-49 win over Hall.

Hall (2-3) is paired in the Red Pool with Marquette (1-0) and Pontiac (0-3). The Red Devils dropped their first two games in the Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament before beating St. Anne, 54-44, and gaining a forfeit win over Reed-Custer. The Crusaders have won their only game they’ve played to date, defeating St. Bede, 53-51, Tuesday at Bader Gym.

Princeton (2-3) and St. Bede (2-3) are matched with Stillman Valley in the Gray Pool. After losing three of four games at the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament by a total of six points, the Tigers got back on track in a big way with a 76-32 win at home Tuesday over Alleman. The Bruins finished fourth at the Route 17 Classic at Streator Woodland.

Bureau Valley (5-0), Putnam County (3-2) and Rock Falls (1-3) make up the Black Pool. The Storm swept the field at the Wally Keller Invitational at Wethersfield, including a 49-41 championship clincher over PC. The Rockets won their only game at Geneseo by defeating Princeton, 57-55.

Fieldcrest has won 12 Colmone Classic championships and would like none better to win one more to send Winkler out in his last year. The Knights (0-1) are joined in the White Pool by L-P and Mendota (0-2). The Trojans had their final two games at Seneca canceled after an exposure to COVID-19 and are hopeful to make their Colmone debut on Tuesday, Dec. 7 vs. L-P.

Playing in the same pool, L-P and Fieldcrest, located 33 miles apart, are guaranteed to meet for the very first time. They have played in summer shootouts and Cherveny said Fieldcrest “plays hard and are always well coached.”

Filippini said the Colmone has truly become a great tournament with a strong local flavor.

“We used to have JV teams and Chicago Public schools in it. Now it’s a lot of local schools with much more excitement,” he said. “Eric [Bryant, Jr.] has worked hard to get quality schools in this tournament. We are now one of the smallest schools enrollment wise.”

Kewanee beat Rock Falls, 65-48, in the 2019 championship game.

The schedule

The Classic tips off with four games Saturday, Dec. 4. PC and Rock Falls get things started at 3 p.m. followed by Princeton vs. Stillman Valley at 4:30 p.m. and L-P vs. Fieldcrest at 6 p.m., Pontiac vs. Hall at 7:30 p.m.

On Monday, Dec. 6, Bureau Valley and PC will repeat their Wally Keller Invite showdown at 5:30 p.m. with Marquette vs. Pontiac making their tournament debut at 7 p.m.

Pool play continues on Tuesday, Dec. 7 and Wednesday, Dec. 8. Crossover games will run Thursday Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 10 at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

The finals night will start at noon on Saturday, Dec. 11 with the 11th-place game and ends with the championship game at 7:30 p.m.

When it’s all done, there will be 24 varsity games and 19 sophomore games over an eight-day period.

Sophomore tournament

All 12 schools will also play in the sophomore portion of the Colmone Classic with the same pools applying. Their tournament also starts Saturday, Dec. 4 utilizing the main gym and auxiliary gyms. The sophomore tournament resumes Thursday and Friday night with a championship game at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11.