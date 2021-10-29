August 23, 2023
Shaw Local
BCR 2021 Boys Golf Team

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede's Jake Delaney drives off of the #16 tee during the class A boys golf regionals Wednesday, Sep. 29, 2021 at Byron Hills in Port Byron.

St. Bede's Jake Delaney is the BCR Boys Golfer of the Year for 2021 (Alex Paschal)

Jake Delaney (St. Bede, Jr): The BCR Golfer of the Year saved his best golf for last, qualifying for state with a 79 at the Byron Sectional. He was regional runner-up at Riverdale with a 76 and tied for 51st at state. The Second Team All-Conference golfer led the Bruins with a 40.5 season average.

Jaden Eggers (Princeton/Jr.): Eggers took over the Tigers’ No. 1 position this year and ran with it. The First Team All-Conference golfer was a three-time meet medalist, 12-time scoring leader, leading the Tigers with a 41 average. He advanced to 2A sectionals at the Kewanee Regional.

Brendon Pillion (St. Bede, Jr.): The First Team TRAC All-Conference golfer averaged a 41.3. He was third at the Rock Falls Invite and teamed up with Jake Delaney for a third-place finish at the Mendota Ryder Cup. He advanced out of the Riverdale Regional with an 85.

Landen Plym (Hall, Fr.): The Hall freshmen carried the top area average at 38.3. A First Team TRAC All-Conference golfer, Plym was a six-time match medalist, winning the Princeton and Rock Falls Invites and placing third at regional.

Bryson Smith (BV, Sr.): The senior swinger led the Storm with a 42 average. He was meet medalist in five conference matches. He was a sectional qualifier as a sophomore.

SECOND TEAM

Nick Arrate (Hall, Sr.): The Hall senior averaged 44.8 with a season-low 39.

Jarrett Carr (PHS, Jr.): A two-time team scoring leader, Carr averaged 45 in his first year on varsity.

Karter Patterson (PHS, Jr.): A two-time meet medalist and four-time team leader, Patterson averaged a 44.

Grant Plym (Hall, Jr.): A sectional qualifier and second team all-conference, Plym averaged 42.5.

Seth Spratt (BV, Jr.): The Storm junior will bring back the top average (44) for the Storm next year.

HONORABLE MENTION

PHS - Jack Bauer (Sr.), Joshua Peterson (So.), Jordan Reinhardt (Fr.).

Hall - Rivers Jordan (Sr.), Josh Scheri (Jr.).