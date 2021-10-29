BCR 2021 Boys Golf Team

Jake Delaney (St. Bede, Jr): The BCR Golfer of the Year saved his best golf for last, qualifying for state with a 79 at the Byron Sectional. He was regional runner-up at Riverdale with a 76 and tied for 51st at state. The Second Team All-Conference golfer led the Bruins with a 40.5 season average.

Jaden Eggers (Princeton/Jr.): Eggers took over the Tigers’ No. 1 position this year and ran with it. The First Team All-Conference golfer was a three-time meet medalist, 12-time scoring leader, leading the Tigers with a 41 average. He advanced to 2A sectionals at the Kewanee Regional.

Brendon Pillion (St. Bede, Jr.): The First Team TRAC All-Conference golfer averaged a 41.3. He was third at the Rock Falls Invite and teamed up with Jake Delaney for a third-place finish at the Mendota Ryder Cup. He advanced out of the Riverdale Regional with an 85.

Landen Plym (Hall, Fr.): The Hall freshmen carried the top area average at 38.3. A First Team TRAC All-Conference golfer, Plym was a six-time match medalist, winning the Princeton and Rock Falls Invites and placing third at regional.

Bryson Smith (BV, Sr.): The senior swinger led the Storm with a 42 average. He was meet medalist in five conference matches. He was a sectional qualifier as a sophomore.

SECOND TEAM

Nick Arrate (Hall, Sr.): The Hall senior averaged 44.8 with a season-low 39.

Jarrett Carr (PHS, Jr.): A two-time team scoring leader, Carr averaged 45 in his first year on varsity.

Karter Patterson (PHS, Jr.): A two-time meet medalist and four-time team leader, Patterson averaged a 44.

Grant Plym (Hall, Jr.): A sectional qualifier and second team all-conference, Plym averaged 42.5.

Seth Spratt (BV, Jr.): The Storm junior will bring back the top average (44) for the Storm next year.

HONORABLE MENTION

PHS - Jack Bauer (Sr.), Joshua Peterson (So.), Jordan Reinhardt (Fr.).

Hall - Rivers Jordan (Sr.), Josh Scheri (Jr.).