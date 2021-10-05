Area roundup: Princeton soccer beats Stillman Valley on Senior Night

Princeton defeated Stillman Valley 2-1 to celebrate its 2021 Senior Soccer Night Monday at Bryant Field.

Carlos Benevidez had the first goal, with an assist by Ethan Thompson. The second goal was an own goal off of a corner kick.

PHS honored its 10 seniors - Supawit Chanson, Trent Goodale, Gabriel Jackson, Alex Jagers, Evan May, Reid Orwig, Dominik Ross, Connor Stopka, Ethan Thompson and Khristian Whitfield.

The Tigers, seeded No. 7 in the Alleman Regional, will host No. 10 Riverdale at Bryant Field at 7 p.m. Friday.

PHS second at Orion: The Tigers placed second at Saturday’s Orion Tournament, defeating Avon 2-1 and Riverdale 3-0 while losing to the host, Orion-Sherrard 1-0.

Little Ten Conference Tournament: No. 6 DePue-Hall advanced in tournament play Monday in Serena, defeating No. 3 Serena 2-1. The Little Giants will play No. 2 Somonauk-Leland, which beat Hinckley-Big Rock 7-0, at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Hinckley.

In other matches Monday, No. 1 IMSA beat No. 8 Indian Creek 7-0 while No. 5 Earlville edged No. 4 Newark-Seneca 6-4 in overtime.

VOLLEYBALL

IVC def. Princeton 25-13, 25-20: The hosts Grey Ghosts defeated the Tigresses in two sets in nonconference play Monday in Chillicothe. Maya Gartin knocked down 10 kills to lead the Tigresses at the net. Also for PHS (20-5-2), senior setter Katie Bates had 16 assists, eight digs and seven points, Madison Richards had six points, Libby Boyles had three points and two aces and Abby Peterson had eight digs and three points.

IVC also won the sophomore (25-10, 20-25, 15-8) and freshmen matches (25-11, 25-12).

Putnam County def. St. Bede 25-19, 24-26, 25-21: PC went three sets to capture Monday’s nonconference match in Granville. Tori Balma served 13 points to pace the Panthers to the victory. She added eight kills, 28 assists and eight digs to her performance.

Zofie Uzella added 11 points, three kills and eight digs, Ava Hatton 13 kills and Jaidin Throne 21 digs for PC (10-11-1).

PC also won the sophomore match 18-25, 25-19, 15-10 while St. Bede freshmen won 25-19, 25-13.