Princeton third at Rock Falls Invite

Princeton went 4-1, finishing third in Saturday’s Rock Falls Invitational volleyball tournament.

The Tigresses swept pool play, defeating Dixon 20-12, 20-13, Amboy 20-9, 20-10 and Riverdale 20-8, 13-20, 15-3. In the championship bracket, PHS fell to Newman 25-21, 30-28 and bounce back to defeat Riverdale again, 25-19, 25-23, to take third place.

A trio of Tigresses - Mckenzie Hecht, Maya Gartin and Olivia Gartin - had 29 kills and Madison Richards (25 points) knocked down 24 kills. Other leaders on the day were Abby Peterson (67 digs, 42 points), Libby Boyles (33 points, 6 aces), Taylor Wetsel (24 points, 24 digs) and Katie Bates (121 assists, 30 digs, 27 points, 4 aces.

Bureau Valley went 1-3, defeating Morrison 20-10, 20-11 and losing to Newman 20-6, 20-9 and Rock Falls 20-9, 20-10 in pool play and then falling to Dixon 25-17, 25-23.

BV leaders on the day Tyra Sayler (2 kills, 23 assists, 9 points, 16 digs), Emma Stabler (7 kills, 12 digs, 5 points, 3 aces), Ella Thacker (9 kills, 13 points, 4 digs, 2 blocks), Kate Salisbury (24 assists, 2 kills, 11 digs 2 blocks, 5 points), Ashley Nordstrom (17 kills, 18 digs, 5 points) and Lexie Marquez (11 digs, 9 points).

CROSS COUNTRY

At Oregon: Bureau Valley and Princeton ran in Saturday’s Oregon Invite. It was the first meet of the year for PHS.

Top area finishers were BV’s Elijah House (19th, 18:26) and Benjamin Roth (30th, 18:46) in the boys race and Princeton’s Lexi Bohms (27th, 22:50) and Hannah Muehlschlegel (57th, 24:48) in the girls race.

PHS coach Pat Hodge said Bohms and Muehlschlegel ran their best first ever races.

The BV boy’s team finished 12th in the field of 28 teams, including efforts of Evan Entas (100th, 22:13), Payton Walowski (108th, 22:49) and Rhiley Pinter (114th, 23:27).

The Storm were unable to field a girls team with Jillian Hulsing (63rd, 25:11), Darla Kepner (67th, 25:15) and Allison Larkin (113th, 30:13) and Kaleen Carlson (125th, 32:08) competing.

The Princeton boys placed 18th, paced by Mack Williams (65th, 20:02) and Christian Yepsen (72nd, 20:25). Other Tiger runners were: 103. Jake May (22:18), 115. Trent Schafer (23:27), 129. Gabriel Glass (24:55), 135. Graeham Rumley (25:45) and 143. Kaiden Wahlgren (28:34).

Princeton’s girls were 16th (354) of 18 full teams. Also running for PHS were 112. Hope Crouch (30:13), 117. Claire Grey (30:58) and 126. Ella Grey (34:01).

Princeton will host the Coates Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11 at Zearing Park.

At Seneca: The Amboy co-op’s Brock Loftus (16:52) and Ian Eller (17:48) placed third and seventh, respectively, to lead the Clippers to a third-place finish in the Twilight in the Woods Invitational Friday with 91 points. Herscher won with 69 and Sandwich was second with 88.

In the girls race, Amboy’s Lauren Althaus placed 15th in 22:28. Jaelyn Weber finished 34th in 25:33 to lead St. Bede, which was seventh with 161 points.

BOYS GOLF

At Rock Falls: Hall freshman Landen Plym carded a 74 on Saturday to win the individual title at the Rock Falls Invitational. Grant Plym and Rivers Jordan added 90s and Nick Arrate at 93 for the Red Devils, who placed third in the small school division with a 347.

St. Bede placed second as at team at 346, led by third place Jake Delaney (83) and fourth-place Brendon Pillion (84).

Bureau Valley finished fourth at 360, led by Seth Spratt (86), Bryson Smith (88) and Parker Stein (90).

Princeton came in fifth 365), led by Karter Patterson’s fifth-place finish at 84.

At Princeton: Luke Tunnel sank a 15-foot putt in a playoff to lift St. Bede to the title at the Bureau County Match Play Tournament at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.

Princeton was second, followed by Bureau Valley and Hall.