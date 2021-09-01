Longtime BCR Sports Editor inducted into IBCA Hall of Fame

Longtime BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a Media Member Saturday night in Normal. He has been Sports Editor since 1986. One of his press evaluators said Kevin “does more than report the facts. He brings the reader along on an emotional journey.” He was accompanied at the induction ceremony at ISU’s Redbird Arena by (from left to right) Pat and Norm Mueller (his grade school coach and wife), Steve Danielson of Princeton, Kami, his wife, and brother, Kent, and sister-in-law, Cari Hieronymus.