November 08, 2023
Shaw Local
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators: September 1, 2021

By Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators (Kevin Hieronymus)

Kevin Hieronymus, BCR Sports Editor

Last week: 9-1

This week’s picks

BV over Sherrard

Princeton over Orion

Hall over Mon-Rose

St. Bede over E-P

Kewanee over Morrison

Milledgeville over ALO

Newman over Rockridge

Mendota over Riverdale

Metamora over L-P

Fieldcrest over El Paso-Gridley

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Chlum, NewsTribune Sports Editor

Last week: 9-1

This week’s picks

BV over Sherrard

Princeton over Orion

Hall over Mon-Rose

St. Bede over E-P

Morrison over Kewanee

Milledgeville over ALO

Newman over Rockridge

Mendota over Riverdale

L-P over Metamora

Fieldcrest over El Paso-Gridley

Kevin Chlum