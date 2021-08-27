May 10, 2023
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators: August 27, 2021

By Kevin Hieronymus
Week 1 picks

Kevin Hieronymus (BCR Sports Editor)

Princeton over Rockridge

BV over Riverdale

Hall over Orion

St. Bede over Sherrard

L-P over Morton

Mendota over E-P

Aurora Christian over Fieldcest

Kewanee over Monmouth-Roseville

Newman over Morrison

ALO over Peoria Heights

Kevin Chlum (NewsTribune Sports Editor)

