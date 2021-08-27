BCR Pigskin Prognosticators: August 27, 2021

Week 1 picks
Kevin Hieronymus (BCR Sports Editor)
Princeton over Rockridge
BV over Riverdale
Hall over Orion
St. Bede over Sherrard
L-P over Morton
Mendota over E-P
Aurora Christian over Fieldcest
Kewanee over Monmouth-Roseville
Newman over Morrison
ALO over Peoria Heights
Kevin Chlum (NewsTribune Sports Editor)
Princeton over Rockridge
BV over Riverdale
Hall over Orion
St. Bede over Sherrard
L-P over Morton
Mendota over E-P
Aurora Christian over Fieldcest
Kewanee over Monmouth-Roseville
Newman over Morrison
ALO over Peoria Heights