2021 BCR Girls Tennis Preview

Princeton

Coach: Connie Lind (17th season).

Key returnees: Olivia Alter, Sr.; Maggie Davis, Sr.; Audrey Nelson, Sr.

Key newcomers: Emilee Merkel, Fr.; Nora Schneider, Fr.; Sadie Thornton, Jr.; Abby Ward, So.; Kailee Winner, Jr.

Season outlook: Longtime coach Connie Lind takes a simple approach to the start of the new tennis season, her 17th at PHS. “We are taking one day at a time and trying our best. And as the girls say: have fun,” she said. .... Numbers are down in the Tigresses’ camp this fall with just 10 girls on varsity and seven on F/S. Alter returns at No. 1 doubles, picking up a new partner, Davis, who makes the switch from No. 1 singles to doubles this year. Winner takes over at No. 1 singles with the freshmen Merkel playing at No. 2 singles. Nelson and Thornton will comprise the No. 2 doubles with Ward and Schneider teaming up at No. 3 doubles. Rounding the varsity squad are senior newcomer Jacklynn Cartwright and junior Katelynn Stanfield. ... The Tigresses will open up the season with four matches this week, starting Tuesday at L-P, playing their first match at home Thursday vs. Ottawa. Monday’s scheduled opener at East Moline UT was rescheduled for Sept. 30. Lind said, “playing 2 out of 3 sets in this heat is going to be tough for the girls.” ... Betsy Kammerer takes over as F/S coach. Her squad consists of sophomores Sophia Carlson, Kambri Fisher, Erah Goodale and Katie Kammerer, and freshmen Zoey Byers, Katelynn Hartmann and Hannah Herro.

St. Bede

Coach: Jill Urban-Bollis (first season).

Key returnees: Paige Krami, Sr.; Madison McGunnigal, Sr.; Jessica Waddell, Sr.; Morgan Nawa, Jr.; Kristal Delatorre, Jr.; Brianna Torres, Jr.; Abby Michels, Jr.; Mia Morrow, Jr.; Alyssa Schirz; Lilly Rauh-Lily, Jr.; Teagan Hewitt, So.

Key newcomers: Rubi DeLaTorre, So.; Olivia Orteza, So.; Ari Kaufman, So.; Kristina Penaverde, So.; Madalyn Dittmar, Fr.

Season outlook: The Bruins will have a new look this season with a new coach and several new faces in the lineup after the loss of both singles players and their No. 1 doubles team. “This will be a rebuilding year coming off of COVID and with a new coach who needs to learn each player’s level of skill and ability,” Urban-Bollis said. “We will need to see what works and who works well together.” McGunnigal and Nawa have experience playing together. “We will be looking at few doubles teams that have experience,” Urban-Bollis said. “As a result of graduation, we lost a few good players. With that in mind, we will need to polish a few players’ skills to prepare them for singles. Our plan is to build on the fundamentals, explore options and provide opportunities to challenge each other to be the best each can be.”