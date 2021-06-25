Princeton’s Harris places fourth at state

SPRINGFIELD — Matthew Harris beat four different wrestlers in Thursday’s Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state wrestling tournament at the Bank of Springfield Center.
But the same opponent, Zach Foote of Camp Point Central, got him twice. The second defeat came in the third-place match which Harris lost by fall.
“I came out pretty strong my first match, but lost my second. Then battled some pretty tough kids all the way to the third-place match and was winning, but ended up getting caught by the kid that had beat me earlier in the day,” Harris said.
The Princeton junior was leading in his third-place match and was on top of Foote before he got his head pulled over and pinned at 4:43, according to Tiger coach Steve Amy, settling for fourth.
“Matthew wrestled really well today. He lost in the quarters and battled all the way back to the third-place match,” Amy said. “It takes a lot to build yourself back up and continue to compete at a high level. He has worked really hard for a long time and I’m very proud of him.”
Foote also pinned Harris at 3:53 the quarterfinals.
After the quarterfinal setback, Harris plotted his path to the third-place match. He won three straight all by fall — 3:54 over Austin Grise of Herscher, 0:26 over Mikekal McClarin of Chicago DePaul College Prep and 1:24 over Dresden Grimm of Auburn to reach the third-place match.
Harris opened with a fall at 1:07 over Omar Ramirez of Chicago Phoenix Military Academy.
Harris, who went 4-2 on the day, finished the season with a 25-9 record.
After the day was complete, Harris went and wrestled away all the wings he could at Buffalo Wild Wings.
The IWCOA tournament took the place of the IHSA State Tournament, which was not held during the abbreviated and shifted COVID-19 season.