April 24, 2023
Shaw Local
Western Bureau Valley League roundup: June 16, 2021

By Kevin Hieronymus
Baseball

Little League Baseball

* Annawan beat Walnut 17-6 Wednesday in Walnut.

* Annawan beat the Princeton Cubs 6-4 June 11 in Princeton. Danny Heston had eight strike outs and Nathan Harker pitched two scoreless innings.

B League Softball

* The Thunder beat the Princeton Cardinals 14-4 Monday in Walnut.

* The Princeton Cardinals beat Annawan 16-6 Tuesday in Annawan.

* The Princeton Cubs beat Sheffield 15-0 Monday at Westside Park. Taylor Compton was the winning pitcher with relief from Josie Leone.

* The Princeton Cardinals beat the Annawan 17-3 June 9 at Westside Park in Princeton. Alyvia Hill pitched all three innings and hit a home run.