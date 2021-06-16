Western Bureau Valley League roundup: June 16, 2021

Little League Baseball
* Annawan beat Walnut 17-6 Wednesday in Walnut.
* Annawan beat the Princeton Cubs 6-4 June 11 in Princeton. Danny Heston had eight strike outs and Nathan Harker pitched two scoreless innings.
B League Softball
* The Thunder beat the Princeton Cardinals 14-4 Monday in Walnut.
* The Princeton Cardinals beat Annawan 16-6 Tuesday in Annawan.
* The Princeton Cubs beat Sheffield 15-0 Monday at Westside Park. Taylor Compton was the winning pitcher with relief from Josie Leone.
* The Princeton Cardinals beat the Annawan 17-3 June 9 at Westside Park in Princeton. Alyvia Hill pitched all three innings and hit a home run.