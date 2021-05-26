June 26, 2023
Three Rivers girls conference meet set Thursday in Kewanee

Track and Field Notebook

By Kevin Hieronymus
Jenna Loftus and the Princeton girls will join BV, Hall and St. Bede at Thursday's Three Rivers Conference Meet in Kewanee.

The Three Rivers Conference girls track and field teams will convene at Kewanee Thursday for the 2021 conference meet.

Bureau Valley, Hall, Princeton and St. Bede will run against E-P, Fulton, Kewanee, Morrison, Newman, Orion, Riverdale, Rockridge and Sherrard.

Girls sectionals

Bureau Valley, Hall, St. Bede and Putnam County will compete out of the Rockridge Sectional in 1A on Thursday, June 3, with field events at 4 p.m. and running events at 6 p.m.

Geneseo will also host a 2A girls sectional, including Princeton Mendota and LaSalle-Peru on June 3.

Boys sectionals

Geneseo stepped up to host the local 2A sectional, including Princeton and LaSalle-Peru, on Wednesday, June 9, with field events at 3 p.m. and running events at 5 p.m.

In 1A, Hall, St. Bede and Putnam County were sent to the El Paso-Gridley Sectional while Bureau Valley and Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio will run out of Erie, both on Friday, June 11.