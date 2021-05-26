Three Rivers girls conference meet set Thursday in Kewanee

The Three Rivers Conference girls track and field teams will convene at Kewanee Thursday for the 2021 conference meet.
Bureau Valley, Hall, Princeton and St. Bede will run against E-P, Fulton, Kewanee, Morrison, Newman, Orion, Riverdale, Rockridge and Sherrard.
Girls sectionals
Bureau Valley, Hall, St. Bede and Putnam County will compete out of the Rockridge Sectional in 1A on Thursday, June 3, with field events at 4 p.m. and running events at 6 p.m.
Geneseo will also host a 2A girls sectional, including Princeton Mendota and LaSalle-Peru on June 3.
Boys sectionals
Geneseo stepped up to host the local 2A sectional, including Princeton and LaSalle-Peru, on Wednesday, June 9, with field events at 3 p.m. and running events at 5 p.m.
In 1A, Hall, St. Bede and Putnam County were sent to the El Paso-Gridley Sectional while Bureau Valley and Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio will run out of Erie, both on Friday, June 11.