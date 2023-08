Here’s a look at today’s area sports slate for Monday, May 24

Baseball

St. Bede at Princeton, 4:30

Seneca at Hall, 4:30

Kewanee at BV, 4:30

Softball

St. Bede at Princeton, 4:30

Seneca at Hall, 4:30

Kewanee at BV, 4:30

Girls soccer

Princeton at Orion, 4:30

Boys tennis

Princeton at Mendota, 4:30

Coed track

Rockridge at Princeton, 4:30