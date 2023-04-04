2023 Princeton Elementary Board election: 4 candidates vie for 3 open positions

Four candidates will compete for three open positions on the Princeton Elementary School District #115 during the the April 4 consolidated election.

Polls will close at 7 p.m. and results will be reported throughout the evening. The Bureau County Republican will continue to updated this story are the votes are collected.

Incumbents Peter Reviglio and Susan Garvin are running along with Staci Amy and Michael Freeman.

Garvin, Amy and Freeman all participated in a meet the candidates event host by Midwest Partner’s Rick Brooks on Wednesday, March 22. Reviglio did not attend the event.

During the event, the candidates answered questions from Brooks and members of the community involving their potential role on the school board.

The questions revolved around special education, bullying problems, teacher shortages, pay disparities, possible building consolidation and much more.

The three candidates in attendance provided their answers and comments during the hour and a half long event.

Garvin is a retired elementary school teacher who served over 35 years in education.

“I’m interested in the schools,” Garvin said. “I’ve always been interested in schools and education is a part of what I believe in and what I like to do. There are some things that the school district has done that are really good and some things that I think can always be improved.”

Amy is the mother of two students in Princeton and works closely with school and kids in the area through her job with DCFS.

“My job and my passion is for kids,” Amy said. “The overall safety of children, their wellbeing and every else that encompasses what a child should and should not have to go through, that is what I care about.”

Freeman has been a pastor for 15 years and holds a doctorate in children’s ministry.

“I have a heart for children and I really want to seek the welfare of city,” Freeman said. “I want to see our high schools and elementary schools do wonderful. I think they are doing good now. I went to a board meeting and I met a lot of people that cared.”