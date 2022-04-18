Stoller set to speak April 21 at Prouty Building in Princeton

State Sen. Win Stoller (R-Germantown Hills) will address a group of community members 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, hosted by the Coalition for Constitutional Rights at the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St., in Princeton.

The event is open to the public.

Stoller is the state senator for the 37th District in Illinois. He is running against Dixon business owner Brett Nicklaus for the Republican nomination.

The redrawn 37th District reaches farther north, including Whiteside, Lee, Ogle, DeKalb, La Salle, Bureau, Marshall, Stark, Peoria and Woodford counties.

The Coalition for Constitutional Rights organizes a monthly forum in Princeton where conservative candidates can address issues of interest to Illinois voters. In March 2022, the Coalition heard the views of Paul Schimpf, Republican candidate for Illinois governor.

For more information, call the Coalition for Constitutional Rights at 815-915-5243.