Bureau County COVID report: A man in his 90s in the 63rd death

The Bureau, Putnam & Marshall County Health Departments reported Monday that a Bureau County man in his 90s has died from COVID-19.

This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the Bureau, Putnam & Marshall County Health Departments’ service area to 70. There have been 63 COVID-19-related deaths in Bureau County and seven in Marshall County.

“On behalf of the entire staff at the Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Departments, I extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of this victim of COVID-19,” said Hector Gomez, administrator of the BPMHCD.

“Despite the knowledge that COVID-19 vaccinations have begun, we continue to need everyone’s cooperation in order to slow the spread of this disease until medical interventions become widely available. The only way to accomplish that is to follow the guidelines.”

Gomez continues to reminded residents to remember to stay at home whenever possible and, when you must go out, make sure that you:

• Distance. Distance. Distance.

• Wear a facemask or other face cover in public, especially when distancing is not possible.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Avoid crowds and large gatherings, especially if you see that people are not following guidance for distancing and masks.

• Avoid any locations where employees or staff are not following guidelines and/or not encouraging customers and patrons to do the same.