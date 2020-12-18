Bureau County Weekly COVID report: 196 new cases, 3 deaths

PRINCETON — From Dec. 11-18, Bureau, Putnam, Marshall County Health Departments reported 196 new COVID-19 cases in Bureau County.

During this time, three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Bureau County and one death was reported in Marshall County. The Bureau County victims were a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 100s. The Marshall County victim was a man in his 70s.

To date, there have been 60 COVID-19 deaths reported in Bureau County. There have been seven deaths in Marshall County and zero deaths in Putnam County.

Bureau County cities and villages that have reported more than six cases since the start of the pandemic:

Princeton: 876 cases; 8,756 tested.

Spring Valley: 542 cases; 5,943 tested.

DePue: 165 cases; 704 tested.

Walnut: 131 cases; 1,716 tested.

Tiskilwa: 75 cases; 673 tested.

Wyanet: 82 cases; 663 tested.

Sheffield: 89 cases; 755 tested.

LaMoille: 105 cases; 764 tested.

Ohio: 59 cases; 508 tested.

Manlius: 20 cases; 183 tested.

Ladd: 96 cases; 711 tested.

Cherry: 31 cases; 218 tested.

Arlington: 29; 228 tested.

Malden: 28 cases; 245 tested.

Seatonville: 28 cases; 171 tested.

Buda: 61 cases; 440 tested.

Neponset: 54 cases; 380 tested.

Mineral: 13 cases; 157 tested.

Bureau: 19 cases; 167 tested.

Dalzell: 38 cases; 351 tested.

There have been a total of 2,666 cases of COVID-19 in Bureau County as of Dec. 18 since the start of the pandemic.