Princeton Community Band to host concert July 9 at Soldiers and Sailors Park

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will present a concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 9 at Soldiers and Sailors Park, 14 Park Ave. E. in Princeton.

The concert will feature soprano soloist and Princeton native Alison Kautz Ayala. She will be singing “My Heart Will go On.”

Other concert selections include a salute to Aretha Franklin including “Eagles on Tour,” “Tuxedo Junction,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Habanera” and “Pizzacato Polka.”

Lawn chairs are suggested and refreshments will be available from the Lions Club.

The concert is free to attend and all donations are accepted. PCB is a 501c3 organization.